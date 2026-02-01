Man United vs Fulham live: Michael Carrick aims to continue winning run in Premier League
Carrick has overseen wins against Man City and Arsenal but faces a different test from Fulham
Manchester United play host to Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon looking to build on the perfect start they’ve made under interim boss Michael Carrick.
Since taking over from Ruben Amorim, Carrick has masterminded victories over Manchester City and Arsenal as United have jumped into the top four. With the Champions League places up for grabs Carrick must now show that his team can triumph against testing mid-table teams.
Fulham, who sit seventh in the league table, are well within touching distance of the top four as well and sit just four points behind United. They have won five of their last eight league games including a 2-1 triumph over Brighton last time out and will look to prove their credentials at Old Trafford.
Back in August, the Cottagers impressed in a 1-1 draw against the Red Devils after Emile Smith Rowe secured a draw with a second half strike.
Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below:
Man Utd vs Fulham
Manchester United host Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon as Michael Carrick’s rejuvenated side look to stay in the lead in the fight for top four.
United welcome the Cottagers to Old Trafford having secured back-to-back wins against Manchester City and Arsenal over their last two games, with Carrick’s side beating the league leaders 3-2 in a dramatic match last week to rise to fourth.
However, the former United midfielder will know that the match against Fulham will bring a different type of test for his new-look side, with more expectation on the hosts as they face a side below them in the table.
The visitors were able to frustrate United at Craven Cottage earlier in the season and with star man Harry Wilson in fine form, they’ll present a stern test as they look to cut the gap to the hosts to just one point.
Man Utd vs Fulham live
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action as Manchester United host Fulham.
Michael Carrick has masterminded two wins from two against Manchester City and Arsenal since taking over from Ruben Amorim and he faces his latest test this afternoon.
Fulham are in good form and United will be expected to triumph when they take to the pitch at Old Trafford.
Will Carrick be able to orchestrate another incredible win and keep the Red Devils in the top four?
