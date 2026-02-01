( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Manchester United play host to Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon looking to build on the perfect start they’ve made under interim boss Michael Carrick.

Since taking over from Ruben Amorim, Carrick has masterminded victories over Manchester City and Arsenal as United have jumped into the top four. With the Champions League places up for grabs Carrick must now show that his team can triumph against testing mid-table teams.

Fulham, who sit seventh in the league table, are well within touching distance of the top four as well and sit just four points behind United. They have won five of their last eight league games including a 2-1 triumph over Brighton last time out and will look to prove their credentials at Old Trafford.

Back in August, the Cottagers impressed in a 1-1 draw against the Red Devils after Emile Smith Rowe secured a draw with a second half strike.

Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below: