The Uefa Champions League continues with matchday two starting on Tuesday night, as Manchester United get their first chance to play in front of their fans in the competition this season. They’ll be hosting Turkish side Galatasaray and looking to kick-start their European campaign having been beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich in their opener.
At the same time, Galatasaray fought back from two goals down against Copenhagen to pick up a point, leaving Man United bottom in Group A after the first round of fixtures.
While the Red Devils therefore are in sore need of a victory, the form guide is strongly against them doing so - they’ve lost four of the last six including a home weekend defeat to Crystal Palace. Follow the latest news and updates from Man United vs Galatasary below and get the latest odds and tips here.
Man Utd vs Galatasaray - live updates
In the first round of matches neither of these teams managed a victory, but Galatasaray will at least be pleased they avoided defeat after being two goals down.
They drew 2-2 with Copenhagen, while Man United lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich in an entertaining match.
Full report and statements here:
Galatasaray lineup - Zaha starts against former club
A couple of familiar faces to Premier League fans in the Turkish team’s lineup, with Wilf Zaha in attack being the pick of them.
GALA XI: Muslera, Boey, Sanchez, Abdulkerim, Kaan, Torreira, Tete, Kerem A, Zaha, Icardi
Man Utd lineup - Antony returns to the team
Erik ten Hag has returned Brazilian winger Antony to the squad after his recent absence while speaking to police, amid investigations over accusations of assault.
He returns to the bench, with Mason Mount in the team as United seek a win.
MAN UTD XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Amrabat, Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes, Hannibal, Rashford, Hojlund
'No excuse' for Man United to lose at home to Crystal Palace, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag said he understood the supporters who booed Manchester United off after their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace and admitted there was no excuse for the result.
United suffered a fifth defeat already this season and a second in as many league games at Old Trafford after Joachim Andersen scored for Roy Hodgson’s team.
And Ten Hag said: “I understand. When we played at home we play Crystal Palace, we have to win. With all respect, I know every game in is very difficult, you have to play your best and I understand fans expecting a win and we didn’t win. We lost.”
The United manager was reluctant to use mitigating factors to try and justify a disappointing result and their inconsistent start to the campaign.

United’s two-game win revival came to an end against the team they beat in midweek in the Carabao Cup
David Beckham recalls first meeting Alex Ferguson after Manchester United signing
David Beckham has recalled how he looked up to Sir Alex Ferguson as a “father figure” during his time at Manchester United in a clip from his upcoming Netflix docuseries, Beckham.
In a teaser clip ahead of the docuseries’ release, the legendary footballer holds up a photograph of one of the first times the pair met.
The docuseries also features footage of a young Beckham describing what it was like to sign for United.
“[Sir Alex was] one of the most important people in my life from the age of 12, 13,” Beckham said.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly considering minority stake bid for Manchester United
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering changing his bid and buying a minority stake in Manchester United, according to reports.
Ineos founder Ratcliffe, who had attempted to buy Chelsea last year, joined the race to purchase United in January and had been the sole bidder before Sheikh Jassim entered the running a month later.
A lengthy takeover saga has followed with numerous bids entered by both boyhood fan Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, but no progress has been made over any potential change of ownership from the Glazer family, who announced in November they were open to selling the club.
Manchester United’s valuation on the New York Stock Exchange plummeted by more than £500million last month in the wake of reports the Glazers may not sell.

The Glazer family announced in November they would be open to selling the club
Raphael Varane reveals formula for Manchester United to claim Champions League glory
Raphael Varane has won the Champions League more often than Manchester United have. Which, given Europe’s importance to United’s identity, is an indication of the Frenchman’s success in his time at Real Madrid. It ought to mean few are more qualified to discuss what it takes the secure the club game’s most prestigious prize.
And, on the face of it, United scarcely look candidates. Languishing 10th in the Premier League, defeated in their last two top-flight games at Old Trafford and fortunate to only be beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener this season, they have not reached the competition’s semi-final since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. They have only progressed to two quarter-finals in the subsequent 10 years: once under David Moyes, once with an almost surreal conclusion to a visit to Paris Saint-Germain under then caretaker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Neither their stuttering start to the season nor their decade of disappointment bodes well but Varane argued they can win the competition.

Varane won four Champions League titles at Real Madrid and believes struggling United have what it takes to lift the trophy
Sheikh Jassim makes Manchester United takeover decision as Sir Jim Ratcliffe considers new bid
The Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim still wants to buy Manchester United outright after Sir Jim Ratcliffe considered altering his bid to take a minority stake in the club.
United have been up for sale since last November when the owners, the Glazer family, announced a strategic review.
Sheikh Jassim, a banker, and the British petrochemicals billionaire Ratcliffe, through his company Ineos, have emerged as the two most persistent bidders, submitting offers that have valued the club at around £5bn. The Glazers are thought to want more.
Ratcliffe, a lifelong United supporter, had proposed buying a majority stake in a deal which would have left the Glazers with a stake in the club their late father, Malcolm, acquired in a leveraged buyout in 2005. Two of the six Glazer siblings – Joel and Avram – are thought to be particularly keen not to sell up completely.

Sheikh Jassim has maintained he wants to acquire full shares in the club after reports suggested Ratcliffe is considering a minority stake
Is Manchester United vs Galatasaray on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Champions League
Manchester United will hope to get back on track in the Champions League as they host Galatasaray in their second Group A fixture.
Erik ten Hag’s side were beaten by Bayern Munich in the opening fixture of their European campaign despite scoring twice late on in a hectic end to a 4-3 defeat in Germany.
The club’s stuttering start to the Premier League season has since continued with an unconvincing win over Burnley followed by a narrow home defeat to Crystal Palace.
Galatasaray, conversely, are yet to lose in the league this season and took a point from their Group A opener against FC Copenhagen.
Here’s everything you need to know.

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group A clash
