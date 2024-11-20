Manchester United injury return dates: Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Victor Lindelof latest news

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United are preparing to embark on a new era as Ruben Amorim takes charge for their Premier League fixture against Ipswich.

The Portuguese manager arrived at Old Trafford during the international break after being identified as Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor.

He will now get to work on continuing the club’s strong recent form, with interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy overseeing a promising period.

And Amorim could be immediately boosted by a couple of injury returnees.

Lisandro Martinez

Martinez was called home having briefly joined up with Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad, with the defender citing back pain.

“We saw that he had suffered a blow to his back, but apparently, he had no problem, just pain,” said national team boss Scaloni. “When he arrived here, the pain increased a bit, he underwent tests and is not fit to be here.”

An assessment will be required to determine if he is able to take part in Amorim’s first game, with the left-sided Martinez potentially a key figure under the manager.

Possible return: Ipswich, Sunday 24 November

Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo was another to pick up an issue against Aston Villa and sat out the international break. He could yet bolster Amorim’s options against Ipswich.

Possible return: Ipswich, Sunday 24 November

Victor Lindelof

The Swede limped off with a hamstring issue on international duty this week and is a doubt for the weekend, pending a further update from United.

Possible return: Ipswich, Sunday 24 November

Harry Maguire

open image in gallery Harry Maguire (centre) is working his way back to fitness ( PA Wire )

Maguire has been absent since sustaining a muscular injury in the goalless draw against Aston Villa. The defender suggested he would be sidelined for “a few weeks”.

Possible return: December

Leny Yoro

Summer signing Yoro is yet to feature in a competitive game for Manchester United. The centre back suffered a fractured foot during preseason and has been working his way back to fitness ever since, it would appear that the Frenchman may be close to a return having returned to team training.

Possible return: Ipswich, Sunday 24 November

Luke Shaw

open image in gallery Luke Shaw has missed significant periods of action in 2024 ( PA )

Plagued by injury, Shaw suffered a set-back in his recovery from his latest ailment during the final days’ of Ten Hag’s tenure and is unlikely to be available for selection in Amorim’s first few fixtures.

Possible return: December

Tyrell Malacia

There is better news about fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia, though - the Dutchman was able to complete 45 minutes for Manchester United’s Under 21s against Huddersfield in the EFL Trophy last week and he could soon push for his first minutes for the first team in a year-and-a-half.

Possible return: Bodo/Glimt, Thursday 28 November