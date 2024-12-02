Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United properly kickstarted the Ruben Amorim era over the weekend as they hammered Everton 4-0 to signal the sort of football that their new Portuguese boss wants to play.

A front-foot, full-throttle approach of pressing, led by the impressive Amad Diallo, overwhelmed the Toffees as Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee helped themselves to two goals apiece in a first convincing victory under Amorim after a debut draw with Ipswich and a narrow, fraught 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

But a rejuvenated Arsenal will provide a real test of United’s new confidence when the old rivals square off at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils have a couple of fitness worries entering a busy period heading up to Christmas, although do have a number of players returning form injury, but will hope to get one over the Gunners regardless.

Here’s the latest Manchester United team news and injury updates ahead of their midweek clash:

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has been Manchester United’s ironman since signing for the club in January 2020, remarkably missing just one game through injury in that time. But there are serious worries about his fitness ahead of the clash with Arsenal.

The 30-year-old provided the assists for United’s first two goals on Sunday before being subbed off in the 66th minute and was then spotted wearing an ice pack on his left ankle, before walking down the tunnel only wearing one boot.

Leny Yoro

Summer signing Yoro is yet to feature in a competitive game for Manchester United. The centre back suffered a fractured foot during preseason and has been working his way back to fitness ever since.

The Frenchman is supposedly now injury-free and has returned to team training but is being handled carefully, with his his fitness being prioritised by Amorim and the medical team, meaning he is unlikely to feature in north London.

Victor Lindelof

Lindelof returned from international duty with Sweden with a groin issue and wasn’t fit enough to make the matchday squad against Everton. Wednesday’s match looks like it will come too soon for him as well.

Victor Lindelof is yet to feature under Ruben Amorim ( PA Wire )

Noussair Mazraoui

Right back Mazraoui was subbed off on 56 minutes against Everton, although this appeared to be a tactical move to allow Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to get some minutes into their legs.

However, in his post-match conference, Amorim stated that “Nous [Mazraoui] was clearly in difficulty”, raising concerns that the Moroccan star may miss the Arsenal trip.

Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo

Martinez and Mainoo have battled injury issues in recent weeks and although they were fit to start against Everton, both picked up their fifth bookings of the season meaning they will be suspended for the trip to Arsenal.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw

England internationals Maguire and Shaw have returned from injury issues over the past week and they both emerged from the bench against the Toffees on 56 minutes. That 35 minutes of action will have been invaluable for both defenders but they may still not be fit enough to start matches and play a full 90 minutes.