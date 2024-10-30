Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City in their first match since the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

The former United striker has been placed in interim charge while a permanent head coach is appointed after Ten Hag was dismissed.

Ten Hag was sacked after United made their worst ever start to a Premier League season and with the club 14th in the table, having won just once in eight games.

United, though, will look to return to winning ways in the Carabao Cup and reach the quarter-finals when they host Leicester at Old Trafford.

It’s the first of two home games this week that Van Nistelrooy is likely to be in charge of and Sunday will bring a Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Ahead of the late defeat at West Ham, Ten Hag blamed United’s poor start to the season on injuries and said absences were holding them back.

Now it’s Van Nistelrooy who has to deal with United’s injury list, with several first team players unavailable for the Leicester game.

Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Anthony are all sidelined and there was a further concern as Noussair Mazraoui limped off with a knee injury in the 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium.

open image in gallery Mazraoui may have joined United’s injury list after limping off against West Ham ( Getty Images )

Mazraoui had previously filled in in attacking midfield when Bruno Fernandes was suspended for the trip to Fenerbahce in the Europa League, before dropping back into left back against West Ham.

Lisandro Martinez can play left back but Van Nistelrooy would be left with Matthijs de Ligt, Victor Lindelof or Jonny Evans at centre-back.

Manuel Ugarte did not feature for United against West Ham, despite a promising display against Fenerbache, and could return to midfield alongside either Casemiro or Christian Eriksen.

Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo could benefit if Van Nistelrooy decides to rotate for the Carabao Cup, but the former United striker may go strong as he is ultimately now facing an audition to stay in charge for as long as possible.

Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and captain Bruno Fernandes could therefore be asked to go again at Old Trafford, although there will also be an eye on Sunday’s match against Chelsea.

Youngsters Ethan Wheatley, Harry Amass, Jack Fletcher and Habeeb Ogunneye have appeared on the United bench in recent weeks and could be called upon given the extent of their injury crisis.

Predicted Man Utd XI vs Leicester: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Lindelof, Martinez; Ugarte, Eriksen; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee