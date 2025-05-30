The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Hong Kong v Man United LIVE: Ruben Amorim names young line-up for final post-season friendly
After a shock defeat in Kuala Lumpur, Manchester United’s miserable season is finally set to end
Manchester United have finally reached the end of a wretched campaign as they take on Hong Kong bidding to bounce back from friendly defeat to the ASEAN All Stars.
Largely meaningless, money-spinning affairs these may be but Ruben Amorim was not at all happy with a flat performance in Kuala Lumpur as Malaysian Manchester United fans in attendance were given a rare live view of the mediocrity that has been a theme of the side’s campaign. While brighter news appears close in the transfer market, with Matheus Cunha close to a move from Wolves, there is little to encourage Amorim of an immediate upturn in fortunes.
Hong Kong are ranked a relatively lowly 153rd in the world but will take confidence from how the ASEAN All Stars managed to frustrate and threaten their visitors as they seek a strong result of their own. Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
Follow all of the latest from the friendly with our live blog below:
Amorim: My players need to be booed
Manchester United were booed after starting their post-season tour to Asia with a meek defeat in Malaysia – a reaction head coach Amorim welcomed and feels his players may even “need”.
Some of the 72,000-plus crowd at the Bukit Jalil Stadium let their frustration know about United’s efforts with jeers at the final whistle, which Amorim suggested could act as a wake-up call given the contrast to Old Trafford.
“I feel always guilty,” the United head coach said. “I said that in the last game.
“I am always guilty of the performance of the team no matter and since I am here in the first day, I am guilty.
“Then the boos from the fans, I think it’s something that we need maybe because every game that we lost in the Premier League they were always there (cheering us).
“So, it’s like the way of playing. If they see that it’s not working, they will change the way they behave.
“But I felt then when we finished and we walk away, like every time, the supporters were with us. Let’s wait for the next season.”
Amorim desperate to 'turn the page'
“We want to give something to the fans, but it’s hard in this moment – we just want to turn the page and improve next season,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.
“We cannot hide that it is really tough in this moment for us not to close the season, but if there is one thing that is really important in this club it is that we need to face our fans in this moment, and we need to give something to our fans around the world.”
Amorim desperate to 'turn the page'
Ruben Amorim insisted he and his Manchester United players are desperate to “turn the page” on a disappointing campaign as they head into the second match of a post-season Asian tour in Hong Kong on Friday.
United were booed off in defeat to an ASEAN All-Stars team in Malaysia on Wednesday, a week on from losing the Europa League final to Tottenham and missing out on a Champions League spot as a result.
The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League, marking their worst season in 51 years.
The club will earn £8m from this trip to the Far East and while Amorim acknowledges the importance of tours such as this for him and the players to connect with United’s worldwide fanbase, there is clearly a big part of him that just wants this season to be over.
United close in on Cunha
In more positive news, it sounds like the club are very close to completing the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.
Cunha will have a medical with Manchester United after they triggered his £62.5m release clause.
The Brazilian is set to become the third and biggest buy of Ruben Amorim’s time at Old Trafford as the Portuguese has targeted him to bring firepower to a goal-shy United team.
Wolves agreed a payment structure with United, which is believed to involve paying the transfer fee over two years, and have given Cunha permission to have a medical at Old Trafford.
Cunha signed a new contract at Molineux in February but it contained a release clause and there was the expectation he would leave in the summer.
Man Utd line-up
Ruben Amorim gives starts to teenaged wing-backs Godwill Kukonki and Harry Amass, winger Shea Lacey and defender Jaydan Kamason, as well as 20-year-old Tyler Fredricson.
They are joined in the starting XI by the experience of 39-year-old back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton and 37-year-old defender Jonny Evans, playing in their final games for United.
Manchester United XI: Heaton; Fredricson, Evans, Kukonki; Kamason, Fernandes, Casemiro, Amass; Garnacho, Hojlund, Lacey.
Man Utd team news
Harry Maguire, Andre Onana and Diogo Dalot flew to India after the encounter with the ASEAN All Stars on a sponsors’ trip, and are thus unavailable for this game. Luke Shaw has also been ruled out by Ruben Amorim, though Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee could feature having missed the fixture in Malaysia.
How to watch Hong Kong v Manchester United?
Hong Kong v Manchester United is due to kick off at 1pm BST at the Hong Kong Stadium.
Viewers in the United Kingdom that wish to tune in to the friendly can do so via MUTV.
and watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
Hong Kong v Man United – live
So this is part two of Man United’s ill-fated post-season tour of Asia. The most disastrous season in the club’s modern history seemingly never ends, although it will finally stop when the full-time whistle blows in Hong Kong tonight. Can Ruben Amorim’s beleaguered boys at least bow out with a win?
Whatever the score, at least Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s balance sheet will be looking a little healthier thanks to this sold-out trip.
Hong Kong v Man United – live
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of the slow death of Manchester United’s season.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments