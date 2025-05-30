Garnacho still in Manchester United squad despite transfer rumours

Manchester United have finally reached the end of a wretched campaign as they take on Hong Kong bidding to bounce back from friendly defeat to the ASEAN All Stars.

Largely meaningless, money-spinning affairs these may be but Ruben Amorim was not at all happy with a flat performance in Kuala Lumpur as Malaysian Manchester United fans in attendance were given a rare live view of the mediocrity that has been a theme of the side’s campaign. While brighter news appears close in the transfer market, with Matheus Cunha close to a move from Wolves, there is little to encourage Amorim of an immediate upturn in fortunes.

Hong Kong are ranked a relatively lowly 153rd in the world but will take confidence from how the ASEAN All Stars managed to frustrate and threaten their visitors as they seek a strong result of their own.

