Manchester United v PAOK LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups as Amad starts and Mount returns

Alejandro Garnacho arrives at Old Trafford for Manchester United v PAOK ( Getty Images )

Manchester United take on Greek side PAOK in the Europa League tonight at Old Trafford, with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side looking for their first win of this season’s European campaign.

United laboured to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend, though this match against the Greek champions offers a good chance for a morale-boosting performance in what is Van Nistelrooy’s penultimate match in charge. United lie in 21st position in the competition’s league table, but while the Greek champions have been in good form domestically, they have faltered in Europe so far this season with only one point from three games.

Incoming United manager Ruben Amorim takes charge of the club on 11 November, the day after the league match against Leicester, and van Nistelrooy can do his successor a favour with an important three points in both of his remaining matches.

Follow the latest score and all the action from United v PAOK below.