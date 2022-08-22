✕ Close Takeover talk ramps up at Manchester United as Glazers face increased fan pressure

Manchester United face Liverpool in the Premier League this evening but the on-field action looks set to play second fiddle to more off-pitch drama at Old Trafford.

The anger among supporters at the ownership of the Glazer family is growing with each passing day and a protest has been organised by underground fan group ‘The 1958’ ahead of tonight’s game. From 7pm, they will march from The Tollgate to The Trinity to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the Glazers and demand that the Americans sell up.

In May 2021, the same fixture had to be rearranged after home fans broke into Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family’s ownership, sparking fears of a similar situation this time around, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his side should be awarded the three points if history is repeated.

During the build-up to tonight’s match, Sky Sports will be broadcasting an exclusive interview with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, conducted by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, with teaser clips showing the pundits grilling the Dutchman following the club’s dismal start to the campaign that has seen them outclassed in defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Follow all the build-up and updates ahead of the game, before action from the match itself, below: