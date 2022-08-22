Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, protest updates and Erik ten Hag interview ahead of Premier League clash
The Glazer family are set to face demonstrations against their ownership at Old Trafford this evening
Manchester United face Liverpool in the Premier League this evening but the on-field action looks set to play second fiddle to more off-pitch drama at Old Trafford.
The anger among supporters at the ownership of the Glazer family is growing with each passing day and a protest has been organised by underground fan group ‘The 1958’ ahead of tonight’s game. From 7pm, they will march from The Tollgate to The Trinity to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the Glazers and demand that the Americans sell up.
In May 2021, the same fixture had to be rearranged after home fans broke into Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family’s ownership, sparking fears of a similar situation this time around, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his side should be awarded the three points if history is repeated.
During the build-up to tonight’s match, Sky Sports will be broadcasting an exclusive interview with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, conducted by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, with teaser clips showing the pundits grilling the Dutchman following the club’s dismal start to the campaign that has seen them outclassed in defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Follow all the build-up and updates ahead of the game, before action from the match itself, below:
Klopp on facing Man Utd
Jurgen Klopp has warned his players not to get carried away with previous successes against Manchester United who always remain motivated for this fixture despite their recent struggles.
“When we had the two results last year, I knew already in that moment it would not help for next year, that’s always like this.” said Klopp, “I couldn’t be less interested in the results from last year – they were different games, different situations.
“It just helps United, probably, a little bit to be even more motivated, if that’s possible, in the situation we are in. No, this is a completely different game obviously in a different situation but that’s it.”
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Manchester United could lose their opening three matches of a top-flight season for just the fourth time, and first since 1986. The Red Devils are trying to avoid losing five league games in a row for the first time in 50 years.
Casemiro to leave Real Madrid for ‘new challenge’ at Man Utd
Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, confirmed that Casemiro wanted to leave the club to join Manchester United.
The 30-year-old is set to sign a four-year deal at Old Trafford as new boss Erik ten Hag finally secures the defensive midfield reinforcement he has been desperate for all summer.
United have agreed a fee in the region of €60m with Real Madrid, plus an additional €10m in add-ons.
Ten Hag said he “cannot tell anything” when asked about the Brazil international in United’s press conference on Friday, but Ancelotti was more forthcoming when speaking to the media in Spain:
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Manchester United have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Liverpool with six draws and five defeats during that run.
Jurgen Klopp’s side could win four consecutive league meetings for the first time since 2002 and they are also looking to win three straight away league matches at Old Trafford for the very first time.
Will Maguire start?
Rumours abound about Manchester United’s captain Harry Maguire, who has faced waves of criticism - of which only some is constructive - during the last couple of years with many fans considering him to be the face of the Red Devils’ decline on the pitch.
Even today, Maguire’s name is trending on Twitter five hours or so before kick off due to whispers that Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have been seen training as a centre-back partnership ahead of tonight’s fixture with Liverpool.
Fans have been calling for Maguire to be dropped for a while but will Erik ten Hag leave his captain on the bench against one of United’s biggest rivals?
Early team news for Manchester United
Anthony Martial has returned to training for the Red Devils after missing their opening two games of the season due to a hamstring injury and could provide a much needed boost to Man Utd’s attacking capabilities.
But, Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri are definitely out of Monday’s match.
“Victor has not returned to the training pitch but the good news is that Anthony Martial is back in training with the team,” said Erik ten Hag on Friday.
United also announced an agreement to sign midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid but he will not be eligible to face Liverpool tonight.
Firmino could return for Liverpool
Liverpool are set to bring Roberto Firmino back into the squad for tonight’s game amid growing concern over the number of injuries they have to their first team.
Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher are all absent through various knocks illnesses leaving Jurgen Klopp to rely on youngsters like Harvey Elliott and experienced heads like James Milner.
Klopp also announced that Naby Keita is fit again anf ready to go saying: “Bobby [Firmino] trained completely normal, is ready. Naby was ill for a week, last game on the bench, is fully in training, looks really good. All fine.”
Manchester United bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years
Manchester United ended a Saturday at the bottom of the Premier League for the first time since August 1992 when they lost to Brentford over a week ago.
This is the first season since the inaugural Premier League campaign in which a United team has lost their opening two fixtures.
On that occasion, Sir Alex Ferguson’s side lost 2-1 at Sheffield United on the opening day – with Brian Deane scoring the competition’s first-ever goal – and followed that up with a 3-0 home defeat to Everton.
Manchester United bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years
Erik ten Hag’s side were thrashed by Brentford having already lost their opening fixture to Brighton
Ten Hag facing unwanted United record
Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, is hoping to avoid becoming just the second United manager to lose each of his first three games in charge of the club in all competitions, after John Chapman in 1921.
It’s an unwanted milestone to hit but the Dutchman will be seeking to avoid it when his team face Liverpool this evening. The Red Devils have lost both of their opening fixtures and Ten Hag will be opening up to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher before tonight’s match kicks off.
He’ll be speaking to the former players and current Sky Sports pundits about how he’s finding life in the Premier League and how he sees the campaign unfolding this year.
United cancel pre-match meeting
Manchester United have cancelled a planned pre-match meeting at The Lowry Hotel in Salford on Monday afternoon at short notice due to security fears.
United are scheduled to kick off against Liverpool at 8pm on Monday night against the nervous backdrop of another huge supporter-led protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.
Erik ten Hag and his players were scheduled to rendezvous at the Lowry, but United are understood to have scrapped the plans at around 1pm, with a small amount of fans already outside the hotel in preparation to protest.
A source said United security staff are expecting the protest to be ‘a big one’.
The United manager and his squad could instead meet at Old Trafford, as they did before the 2pm kick-off against Brighton on the opening weekend of the season.
A behind-closed-doors game against Liverpool in May 2021 had to be postponed after fans broke into Old Trafford during a protest against the Glazers whilst others situated themselves outside the hotel the players were staying at—the Lowry—forming a barricade between team buses and chanting “we decide when you will play”.
