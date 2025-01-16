Man Utd vs Southampton LIVE: Team news and line-ups from crucial Premier League clash
Ruben Amorim’s side need better performances as they look to improve their league position
Manchester United host Southampton at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking to build on recent positive results.
For all the praise United have received after their draw against Liverpool and victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup, they remain in 15th in the table and need to pick up wins quickly if they are to climb towards the top half. This evening’s match presents the perfect chance to make a positive start, as they face a Southampton side who sit bottom of the table with just six points so far this season.
The Saints’ struggles have continued even since the arrival of new manager Ivan Juric, with one draw and three losses in the league since the Croatian’s arrival in mid-December. They in also in desperate need of points and will see this United team as vulnerable enough to beat.
Follow all the Premier League action from Old Trafford below:
Man Utd early team news
Diogo Dalot will serve his one-match suspension this evening after his red card against Arsenal, while Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Mason Mount remain sidelined. It is assumed that Marcus Rashford will not be in the squad as he continues to look for a move away from the club.
Other than that, there are no new injury concerns for Ruben Amorim, though Andre Onana will likely return to goal despite the heroics of Altay Bayindir at the weekend. Tyrell Malacia is the obvious choice to replace Dalot at wing-back, while Joshua Zirkzee will hope his cameo was impressive enough to take the place of Rasmus Hojlund at striker.
Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Malacia; Diallo, Fernandes; Zirkzee.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm GMT.
Subscribers can stream via discovery+.
When is Manchester United vs Southampton?
Manchester United vs Southampton is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 16 January at Old Trafford.
Manchester United vs Southampton
Manchester United face Southampton in the Premier League tonight as the hosts look to build on positive results in their last couple of matches.
Ruben Amorim’s side recovered from the 2-0 loss to Newcastle to record a draw at Anfield and a win on penalties in the FA Cup against Arsenal last weekend, and while the nature of the performances will have given fans encouragement, it is vital that results continue to improve, with United still sitting in 13th in the league.
However, tonight is a good chance to grab three points as they face the side that is bottom of the league, with Southampton having managed just six points from their opening 20 matches.
And to add to their woes, new Saints manager Ivan Juric has suffered three losses and one draw so far as he looks to turn around his team’s fortunes.
Manchester United vs Southampton LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton.
Both sides are desperate for three points at Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking to build on recent positive results while the Saints hope to add to their measly tally of just six points so far this season.
And we’ll have all the latest team news and updates right here.
