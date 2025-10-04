Man United v Sunderland live: Ruben Amorim responds to sack rumours before high-pressure Premier League match
United will look to bounce back from defeat at Brentford as they host newly promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford
Manchester United host Sunderland in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim faces another pressure match at Old Trafford.
Defeat at Brentford last weekend has once again increased the spotlight on Amorim, with United in the now familiar position of needing to bounce back at home following a disappointing away performance.
Amorim’s players delivered in the recent wins over Burnley and Chelsea but with an international break around the corner, the Portuguese head coach desperately needs another result to build some momentum.
Amorim gave an impassioned defence of his position and said he is not scared about getting sacked- but Sunderland are enjoying a fine return to the Premier League and enter the weekend sitting fifth in the table and unbeaten in four games.
Regis Le Bris’s side have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games, including an away win at Nottingham Forest last time out, so confidence is high ahead of a first trip to Old Trafford since Boxing Day 2016.
Follow the latest team news and updates from Manchester United v Sunderland, below:
Ruben Amorim says he cannot run away from Man United’s poor results
Ruben Amorim said the time for talking is over and that he cannot run away from Manchester United’s results as he admitted he has to show their supporters he is the right man to manage the club.
But the Portuguese said that last season does not matter for him. Amorim has only taken 34 points from his 33 league games in charge of United, but 27 of those matches came last year, producing 27 points.
He has had six league games this year, which have brought seven points, as well as a Carabao Cup exit to League Two Grimsby.
But while Amorim has been criticised by former United captains Wayne Rooney and Gay Neville this week, he accepts his team need to produce wins and that it is not enough for him to offer answers.
Ruben Amorim responds to Gary Neville’s criticism of Manchester United’s formation
Manchester United ignoring the reality of their failings is simply madness
At left wing-back, the player who won the Champions League as a No 10. At right wing-back, the forward who scored 20 Premier League goals last season. Manchester United finished Saturday’s defeat at Brentford with what could seem the latest example of Ruben Amorim’s determination to put the squarest of pegs in the roundest of holes but with yet another illustration that the system is paramount. Amorim may die upon a hill, if that hill is labelled 3-4-3. Wing-backs are here as long as he is, even if they aren’t really wing-backs.
Which, to compound the sense that Amorim’s dogma is holding United back, few are.
Man United ignoring the reality of their failings is simply madness
Manchester United crash back down to earth
Ruben Amorim’s side have won their last two home matches at Old Trafford, beating Burnley and Chelsea, and are on the hunt for three consecutive home wins for the first time since between April and August 2023.
But last weekend’s defeat at Brentford means they have just seven points from their first six games of the season and places all the pressure back on Amorim - ahead of what is his 50th game in charge of United.
Sunderland's flying start
After a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest last weekend, Sunderland have made the best start by a newly promoted side since West Ham in 2012-13, picking up 11 points from their first six games of the season. They need just one point to equal Southampton’s total of 12 from last season.
Sunderland results so far
W - Sunderland 3-0 West Ham
L - Burnley 2-0 Sunderland
W - Sunderland 2-1 Brentford
D - Crystal Palace 0-0 Sunderland
D - Sunderland 1-1 Aston Villa
W - Nottingham Forest 0-1 Sunderland
What is the Sunderland team news?
Nordi Mukiele is fit and available for selection in a boost for Sunderland but the Black Cats remain without Romaine Mundle, Leo Hjelde, Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin.
Possible Sunderland line-up: Roefs; Hume, Mukieke, Alderete, Masuaku; Xhaka, Sadiki, Adingra, Rigg, Le Fee; Isidor
What is the Manchester United team news?
Casemiro is available after serving a one-match suspension while Amad Diallo returns to the squad following a family bereavement that meant he missed the defeat at Brentford.
Noussair Mazraoui will be out until after the international break while Lisandro Martinez is a long-term absentee.
Senne Lammens is yet to make his first appearance with Altay Bayindir starting between the posts in last week’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford.
Man United v Sunderland
Sunderland are enjoying a fine return to the Premier League and enter the weekend sitting fifth in the table and unbeaten in four games.
Regis Le Bris’s side have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games, including an away win at Nottingham Forest last time out, so confidence is high ahead of a first trip to Old Trafford since Boxing Day 2016.
Good afternoon
Manchester United host Sunderland in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim faces another pressure match at Old Trafford.
Defeat at Brentford last weekend has once again increased the spotlight on Amorim, with United in the now familiar position of needing to bounce back at home following a disappointing away performance.
Amorim’s players delivered in the recent wins over Burnley and Chelsea but with an international break around the corner, the Portuguese head coach desperately needs another result to build some momentum.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments