Man Utd eye moves for Kevin Trapp and Yann Sommer in pursuit of ball-playing goalkeeper

The Red Devils are also closing in on Brazilian striker Antony but need to agree a fee with Ajax - who value him at over £75m

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Correspondent
Tuesday 23 August 2022 12:01
Kevin Trapp helped Eintracht Frankfurt win the Europa League last season

Kevin Trapp helped Eintracht Frankfurt win the Europa League last season

(Getty Images)

Manchester United are considering moves for Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp and Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer to give Erik ten Hag the option of a ball-playing goalkeeper, as they also pursue a deal for Ajax's Antony.

The Dutch coach was hugely encouraged by David De Gea's performance in the momentum-shifting 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday, and especially his willingness to come off his line, but has been considering the safety net of an alternative choice.

Trapp is especially interested in the move but Frankfurt would not sell for less than €10m and would be aggravated by having to pursue a replacement this late in the window.

The poor start to the season had seen Ten Hag demand reinforcements in key areas, with Monday's win over Liverpool now strengthening his hand as he is able to point to what is possible, following bold selection calls. He is still insistent on another forward and a full-back.

United remain in pursuit of Antony, but Ajax have set a huge price of over £75m for a player with limited experience. The deal is now entirely dependent on the two clubs settling on a price, as virtually everything is agreed with the Brazilian international himself.

Recommended

Ajax's own position is weakened by Antony's willingness to leave, right down to training on his own.

United meanwhile retain an interest in PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo but that deal is only seen likely at this point if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves - something that is entirely dependent on a buyer that is acceptable to the player coming in. As it is, only Sporting have shown concrete interest, and the Portuguese is reluctant to drop back down to the Super Liga at this stage of his career.

There has also been interest in Barcelona's Sergiño Dest but any move may come late in the window.

