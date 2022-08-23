✕ Close Premier League transfers: All the stars linked with moves before summer window closes

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are poised to announce the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro while Chelsea continue to hold talks with Barcelona over a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. There is also interest from Erik Ten Hag in Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, who gave Manchester City a torrid time in the 3-3 draw last weekend.

While Chelsea continue their busy summer of transfer business and remain interested in Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon as well as a move for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League. In other news, Nottingham Forest have signed the 22-year-old midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for an initial £25m that could rise to over £42m.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United by Sporting Lisbon. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.