Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada makes vow over summer transfer window
The club’s finances have been in the spotlight after co-owner Jim Ratcliffe claimed they would be ‘bust at Christmas’ if not for cuts and redundancies
The chief executive of Manchester United has promised that the club will invest in the transfer market this summer as they throw their support behind manager Ruben Amorim.
Manchester United’s financial situation has been under scrutiny after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe claimed that the Old Trafford club would have been “bust at Christmas” if not for cuts and redundancies made since his arrival.
Ratcliffe’s suggestion came the day before an announcement of the intention to build a new stadium, potentially facing further pressures on the club’s finances.
A difficult league campaign also leaves Manchester United facing the prospect of having no European football to bolster the coffers next season, which would be far from ideal with a squad in need of a revamp to suit Amorim’s preferred system and style.
CEO Omar Berrada is nonetheless sure that the Portuguese manager will be supported to make the signings he needs to take his side forward.
“We speak to Ruben [Amorim] very frequently,” Berrada told TNT Sports before Manchester United’s Europa League win against Real Sociedad.
“Ruben has a good relationship with [technical director] Jason Wilcox. They both share the vision of how they want to see the team playing.
“It is about planning properly for the summer transfer window and having a clear idea of what players we want to bring in. We're making some big efforts to get us in the best financial position. Even if we're outside of Europe - I think we will be in a position to invest in the squad.
"Our ambition is to win tonight and win the Europa League and be in the Champions League which is where I think we belong."
A 4-1 win at home in the second leg secured a 5-2 aggregate triumph over Sociedad to set up a quarter-final meeting with Lyon.
Amorim’s side take on Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday night.
