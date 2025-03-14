Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada makes vow over summer transfer window

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chief executive of Manchester United has promised that the club will invest in the transfer market this summer as they throw their support behind manager Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United’s financial situation has been under scrutiny after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe claimed that the Old Trafford club would have been “bust at Christmas” if not for cuts and redundancies made since his arrival.

Ratcliffe’s suggestion came the day before an announcement of the intention to build a new stadium, potentially facing further pressures on the club’s finances.

A difficult league campaign also leaves Manchester United facing the prospect of having no European football to bolster the coffers next season, which would be far from ideal with a squad in need of a revamp to suit Amorim’s preferred system and style.

CEO Omar Berrada is nonetheless sure that the Portuguese manager will be supported to make the signings he needs to take his side forward.

“We speak to Ruben [Amorim] very frequently,” Berrada told TNT Sports before Manchester United’s Europa League win against Real Sociedad.

“Ruben has a good relationship with [technical director] Jason Wilcox. They both share the vision of how they want to see the team playing.

“It is about planning properly for the summer transfer window and having a clear idea of what players we want to bring in. We're making some big efforts to get us in the best financial position. Even if we're outside of Europe - I think we will be in a position to invest in the squad.

"Our ambition is to win tonight and win the Europa League and be in the Champions League which is where I think we belong."

A 4-1 win at home in the second leg secured a 5-2 aggregate triumph over Sociedad to set up a quarter-final meeting with Lyon.

Amorim’s side take on Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday night.