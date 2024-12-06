Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest tips

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s late kick-off and new manager Ruben Amorim will be looking for more from his side after suffering his first defeat since taking charge, on Wednesday, as United were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal (kick-off 5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

United were undone by two almost mirror-image corner kicks at The Emirates and only managed two shots on target in the 90 minutes, but Amorim will be pleased how organised his side looked, particularly in the first half.

It might be no coincidence that their organisation coincided with the return to action of Harry Maguire, who started his first game since 6 October, and it needed two set pieces to break them down.

The defeat bought an end to the three-game unbeaten start for Amorim, but he will be keen to start another run when he comes up against his fellow countryman Nuno Espirito Santo on Saturday.

Forest have been one of the surprise packages so far this season and currently sit sixth in the league with 22 points from their opening 14 games. This is a far cry from the side he took over last season that only finished one place and six points ahead of Luton Town who were relegated.

They go into the game in their worst run of form so far with one win and three defeats from their last four. The win came over Ipswich, but they have lost to Newcastle United, Arsenal and most recently Manchester City, who finally ended their run of seven games without a win.

Despite sitting sixth they are only three points clear ahead of Saturday’s opponents United; such is the current state of the Premier League where just eight points separate fifth and 14th place.

Close encounters

Forest don’t have the best of records at Old Trafford, their last win coming almost 30 years ago when Stuart Pearce and Stan Collymore were on target for the visitors and Eric Cantona for United in a 2-1 away win.

But just one goal separated the two sides in each of the three meetings last season with United winning two out of the three games, so it’s not a surprise to see that the football betting sites are backing a home win at 4/6 but 16/5 for a draw might be worth a look.

There is so little to choose between these two and when you look at their goal stats a draw is becoming an even more intriguing prospect.

United have scored 17 and conceded 15, while Forest have scored 16 and conceded the same amount - so it seems both are susceptible at the back and betting sites are offering 4/5 on both teams to score.

You can also get 17/4 on both teams to score and the game to end all square, which would no doubt be a better scoreline for the visitors.

If United can look as organised at the back as they did for large periods against Arsenal, they’ll hope to just shade it at Old Trafford with a home crowd behind them.

Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest prediction: BTTS and United to win - 12/5 Bet365

