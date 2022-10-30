(REUTERS)

Manchester United take on West Ham this afternoon in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side have gone unbeaten at home and abroad in the seven games since a 6-3 humbling at Manchester City at the start of the month, and could climb above Chelsea into fifth with victory here.

They come up against West Ham, who have recovered from their poor start to the season and have only lost once since mid-September.

That defeat came at Anfield but the Hammers would leapfrog Liverpool into ninth in the Premier League table with a win this afternoon.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: