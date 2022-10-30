Man Utd vs West Ham Premier League team news as Cristiano Ronaldo starts - live
The Hammers head to Old Trafford to face a Manchester United side on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions
Manchester United take on West Ham this afternoon in the Premier League at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag’s side have gone unbeaten at home and abroad in the seven games since a 6-3 humbling at Manchester City at the start of the month, and could climb above Chelsea into fifth with victory here.
They come up against West Ham, who have recovered from their poor start to the season and have only lost once since mid-September.
That defeat came at Anfield but the Hammers would leapfrog Liverpool into ninth in the Premier League table with a win this afternoon.
Flynn Downes wants West Ham to keep momentum going
West Ham have won six games at home in a row, but midfielder Flynn Downes now wants them to take that form on the road.
“At the minute we are flying, we have got a lot of momentum,” Downes said. “The mood in the camp is very good. The boys and all the staff are buzzing.
"But we have got to keep it going. We are a good team. Obviously, the Premier League is very tough, but we back ourselves against anyone.
“I can’t wait to play there. Anfield the other day was quite surreal, so I am sure Old Trafford won’t disappoint."
‘Impatient’ Erik Ten Hag admits United development will take time
Man Utd boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about how he would like to speed up the process of United's development, but that the process will take as long as it takes.
"Developing a team takes time," he said. "You can't go from zero to 100 — you have to construct it with the fundamentals before you go to the top, to the roof.
"Unfortunately it takes time, and I don't have time and I'm really impatient but I have to [wait] so it's quite clear.
"I think we're getting better at defending with 11, the players are more aware of it, that we have to do it with 11.
"Also, our build-up is improving game-to-game so now we have to develop more on our attacking game but it's the most difficult part, so it takes even more time but you can't increase the tempo of that process. I want it but we have to take our time."
‘He’s a joy to work with’: Marcus Rashford enjoying life under Erik ten Hag
Marcus Rashford says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a “joy to work with” as the rejuvenated forward gradually gets back to his best.
The 2021-22 season was the most challenging campaign of the 24-year-old’s career to date, with last year’s heart-breaking penalty shoot-out miss in the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy compounded by injury, poor form and criticism.
Rashford managed just five goals in 32 appearances during a poor club season on both an individual and collective basis, but things are on the up at United under summer appointment Ten Hag.
The Old Trafford giants remain a work in progress but the meticulous Dutchman’s fingerprints have been clear since pre-season, leading to improved performances and togetherness.
Rashford is United’s top scorer in all competitions
Team news - Cristiano Ronaldo starts
The big news for Man Utd is that Cristiano Ronaldo STARTS at Old Trafford today. He may play up top on his own with the trio of Bruno, Rashford and Elanga behind him or as part of a front three, depending on Erik ten Hag’s formation
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno; Rashford, Ronaldo, Elanga
Meanwhile, for West Ham, Craig Dawson returns from injury to start at the back. Gianluca Scamacca retains his place up front ahead of Michail Antonio.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Downes, Benrahma, Bowen, Scamacca
Man Utd vs West Ham team news
Pep Guardiola thinks Manchester United are ‘coming back’ under Erik ten Hag
Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester United are on their way back under Erik ten Hag and part of a chasing pack of clubs that are hunting down his Premier League champions.
The Manchester City manager is happy with how his side’s title defence has started as the mid-season break for the World Cup approaches.
Guardiola is aiming to win three successive Premier League titles for the first time, having previously gone back-to-back between 2018 and 2019, but he believes the standard of quality in the top flight is only rising.
The Catalan highlighted Ten Hag’s early work at Old Trafford for praise and also believes that Newcastle United are now a force to be reckoned with a year on from the Saudi Arabia-led takeover which has transformed the club’s fortunes.
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester United are ‘coming back’ under Erik ten Hag
Guardiola sees United as team on the rise alongside Newcastle
Early team news
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is set to miss the game with a back injury. Fellow France international Raphael Varane will be sidelined but defender Harry Maguire made his return from injury as a substitute in Thursday’s Europa League win against Sheriff, so did midfielder Donny Van De Beek.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in team training but Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe remain long-term absentees. Phil Jones is not registered for Premier League games and Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.
West Ham will check on Jarrod Bowen, who missed Thursday’s Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg with an ankle injury. The England World Cup hopeful has resumed light training and will be assessed ahead of kick-off. Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Craig Dawson (dead leg) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) are still out.
Is Manchester United vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Is Manchester United vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the meeting at Old Trafford
Manchester United vs West Ham
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Manchester United face West Ham at Old Trafford this afternoon.
Erik ten Hag’s side have gone unbeaten at home and abroad in the seven games since a 6-3 humbling at Manchester City at the start of the month, and could climb above Chelsea into fifth with victory here.
They come up against West Ham, who have recovered from their poor start to the season and have only lost once since mid-September.
That defeat came at Anfield but the Hammers would leapfrog Liverpool into ninth in the Premier League table with a win this afternoon.
