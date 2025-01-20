Manchester City announce signing of defender Abdukodir Khusanov

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have signed defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for €40m, plus add-ons.

The 20-year-old, who will become the first Uzbekistan international to play in the Premier League, has signed a four-and-a-half year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

His arrival kicks off City’s January buying as Pep Guardiola has started rebuilding his team in a spending spree that will cost well over £100m.

City have reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the signing of forward Omar Marmoush and are closing in on Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis.

They are also interested in two Juventus players, looking to buy full-back Andrea Cambiaso, though a deal may not be possible this month, and are considering trying to take midfielder Douglas Luiz on loan for the rest of the season.

Khusanov, who made 31 appearances for Lens after joining them from Belarussian club Energetik-BGU in 2023, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City, a club that I have enjoyed watching for a long time.

“This squad is full of the best players in the world, and I can’t wait to meet them and play alongside them. And of course Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest coaches ever and I am so excited to learn from him and improve my game even more. This is a very proud moment for me and my family and I’m more than ready for this challenge.”

City are beginning to overhaul their ageing defence with captain Kyle Walker having missed the last three games as he explores the possibility of a move abroad, with AC Milan interested.

Khusanov and Reis are both considerably younger than Guardiola’s four main centre-backs, in John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake.

( Getty Images )

And director of football Txiki Begiristain highlighted Khusanov’s pace as a reason why City wanted him.

He said: “We are very happy that he has joined us and we are all very excited about what he will bring. For such a young defender, Abdukodir is already very intelligent, as well as being strong, aggressive and extremely quick.

“Working with Pep will only make him better and, speaking to him, he is determined to keep improving. He is a really exciting signing as we aim to keep progressing to maintain one of the best squads in Europe.”