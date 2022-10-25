Jump to content

Liveupdated1666722987

Borussia Dortmund vs Man City Champions League team news and line-ups as Ederson misses out - live

Man City have already qualified for the knockouts and will top Group G if they avoid defeat against Dortmund

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 25 October 2022 19:36
Comments
Pep Guardiola left speechless following Erling Haaland’s brace against Brighton

Manchester City have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League but they can secure their place at the top of Group G when they take on Borussia Dortmund this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side just need to avoid defeat in Germany and they will win the group which should, in theory, leave them with an easier fixture in the round of 16.

City have won three and drawn one of their four fixtures so far. That draw came against FC Copenhagen after City found themselves playing with 10-men for an hour following Sergio Gomez’s red card in the first half. However, they got back to winning ways at the weekend with a 3-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League where Erling Haaland added another brace to his impressive goalscoring tally this year.

Follow the action as Borussia Dortmund host Manchester City in the Champions League:

1666722987

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City - Bellingham the ‘whole package’, says Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has called Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham the “whole package” but suggested his development might have been stifled if he had stayed in England.

The 19-year-old Bellingham scored against City in each of their last two meetings with Dortmund, albeit in losing causes as Guardiola’s side came from behind in both, and will be out to cause more problems in Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

Bellingham followed the path of Jadon Sancho, who turned down a new City contract to join Dortmund in 2017 when he left boyhood club Birmingham for Westphalia two years ago, but the decision has paid off handsomely thanks the club’s policy of promoting youth.

Guardiola, who meticulously managed Phil Foden’s development at City, suggested Bellingham would not have got the same opportunities on the east side of Manchester or at any of the Premier League’s other top clubs.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola heaps praise on ‘whole package’ Jude Bellingham

The 19-year-old is impressing in the Bundesliga

Jamie Braidwood25 October 2022 19:36
1666722267

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City - Guardiola backs Haaland to break PL record

Pep Guardiola backed Erling Haaland to break the Premier League’s single-season scoring record after the striker added a further two goals to his tally against Brighton on Saturday.

Haaland’s brace moved him to 17 Premier League goals after just 11 games, halfway to matching the competition’s record tally for a season of 34. He also needs just six more to equal last season’s golden boot-winning total.

Guardiola said: “We don’t have to be a genius (to see) if he continues with this rhythm, this average every game, he’s going to reach the record, definitely.

“But in football maybe you score but then in a few days you stop scoring. I don’t know. I think he’s happy when when the team win and then he’s not when the team don’t win.

“But like all the strikers I have seen in my career – like Samuel Eto’o, Lionel Messi, (Robert) Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Sergio Aguero – Erling has the ambition to score goals and goals and goals. That’s normal and it has to be like that.”

Erling Haaland could rewrite the record books this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

(PA Wire)
Jamie Braidwood25 October 2022 19:24
1666721607

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City - last time out

Borussia Dortmund arrived at the Etihad and were doing pretty well to prevent the hosts and Erling Haaland, until John Stones picked up the ball 25 yards away from goal and rifled a stunning shot into the top corner.

It was followed by an inevitable goal from Haaland, as he produced an astonishing volley to finish Joao Cancelo’s sublime cross to put City ahead and complete their late comeback after Jude Bellingham’s opener.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood25 October 2022 19:13
1666720887

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City - Group G permutations

Manchester City: Have qualified and will win Group G if they avoid defeat tonight.

Borussia Dortmund: Need at least two points from their final two matches, but will be through if Sevilla draw against Copenhagen.

Jamie Braidwood25 October 2022 19:01
1666719917

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City - team news

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck; Adeyemi, Can, Bellingham, Reyna, Hazard; Brandt, Moukoko

Manchester City: Ortega; Stones, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Foden; Haaland, Alvarez

Jamie Braidwood25 October 2022 18:45
1666719447

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City - how to watch

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Jamie Braidwood25 October 2022 18:37
1666719207

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City - odds and prediction

Borussia Dortmund: 7/2

Draw: 3/1

Manchester City: 8/15

Prediction

Dortmund did a good job frustrating City in the first match, before John Stones scored from distance and Haaland produced a remarkable finish at the back post. It could be another tricky night for Guardiola’s side, but with Haaland almost certain to be on target, City should get the win. Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Man City

Jamie Braidwood25 October 2022 18:33
1666719147

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City - early team news

Manchester City remain without Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, but John Stones has returned to their travelling squad. Sergio Gomez is suspended while Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake may return to the starting line-up.

Borussia Dortmund will hope to call upon Marco Reus and Donyell Malen after both missed the weekend’s win over Stuttgart. Thomas Meunier and Mahmoud Dahoud are among those on a lengthy injury list.

Confirmed line-ups will be out shortly.

Jamie Braidwood25 October 2022 18:32
1666719027

Good evening

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of tonight’s Champions League action. Manchester City have already qualified for the knockout stages but they can secure their place at the top of Group G when they take on Borussia Dortmund this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side just need to avoid defeat in Germany and they will win the group which should, in theory, leave them with an easier fixture in the round of 16.

City have won three and drawn one of their four fixtures so far. That draw came against FC Copenhagen after City found themselves playing with 10-men for an hour following Sergio Gomez’s red card in the first half. However, they got back to winning ways at the weekend with a 3-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League where Erling Haaland added another brace to his impressive goalscoring tally this year.

Jamie Braidwood25 October 2022 18:30

