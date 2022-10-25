✕ Close Pep Guardiola left speechless following Erling Haaland’s brace against Brighton

Manchester City have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League but they can secure their place at the top of Group G when they take on Borussia Dortmund this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side just need to avoid defeat in Germany and they will win the group which should, in theory, leave them with an easier fixture in the round of 16.

City have won three and drawn one of their four fixtures so far. That draw came against FC Copenhagen after City found themselves playing with 10-men for an hour following Sergio Gomez’s red card in the first half. However, they got back to winning ways at the weekend with a 3-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League where Erling Haaland added another brace to his impressive goalscoring tally this year.

Follow the action as Borussia Dortmund host Manchester City in the Champions League: