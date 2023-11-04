Manchester City vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates
Manchester City can return to the top of the Premier League table when the champions host Bournemouth this afternoon.
Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were among the Manchester City players to drop to the bench as the champions made four changes for the visit of the Cherries.
Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol were the others to make way as Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic and Jeremy Doku all came in at the Etihad Stadium.
Bournemouth restored Max Aarons, Lloyd Kelly and Marcus Tavernier to the side following their Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool.
CHANCE! To nobody's surprise, City are dominating the ball, with 83 per cent possession in the first 10 minutes. Their hard work results in a corner which is pulled back to Silva just outside the box, but he fires over the bar.
It's better from Bournemouth's front three here as they rush out to press City's backline. Walker is forced backwards and he has to go all the way back to Ederson with no route forward.
Doku clips it in from the left and Haaland is claiming he's being pushed which knocks his jump off balance. The referee is having none of it and the hosts work it out to Alvarez on the left, but he blazes his effort over the bar.
Bournemouth have everybody sitting deep in their own half as City knock it around, trying to open up some space here. The hosts are staying patient as they switch it from side to side.
Kovacic sloppily gives the ball away, and Billing hooks it upfield to Solanke. He nods it down for Christie to volley forward in the hopes of finding Tavernier, but Stones comfortably deals with it.
Kovacic gets the game under way for City!
The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!
Iraola makes just three changes from their EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool in midweek and switches to a back five here. Aarons, Kelly and Tavernier are all brought in. Semenyo and Kluivert, who have scored two of Bournemouth's last three goals between them, drop to the bench along with Smith.
Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the side that beat United last Sunday. Akanji returns from suspension to start, with Ake, Kovacic and Doku also coming into the team. Dias, Gvardiol, Grealish and Foden are all among the substitutes.
BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Adam Smith, Joe Rothwell, Antoine Semenyo, Mark Travers, Justin Kluivert, Marcos Senesi, David Brooks, Dango Ouattara, Luis Sinisterra.
