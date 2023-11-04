✕ Close 'His career is ahead of him,' Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Manchester City can return to the top of the Premier League table when the champions host Bournemouth this afternoon.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were among the Manchester City players to drop to the bench as the champions made four changes for the visit of the Cherries.

Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol were the others to make way as Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic and Jeremy Doku all came in at the Etihad Stadium.

Bournemouth restored Max Aarons, Lloyd Kelly and Marcus Tavernier to the side following their Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.