updated

Manchester City vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Erling Haaland named on bench

Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 31 January 2024 19:15
Haaland is fit for Burnley clash - Guardiola

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1706728304

Manchester City vs Burnley

Haaland is deemed only fit enough for the bench as Guardiola makes six changes from the FA Cup win over Spurs. De Bruyne comes in for his first start since a lengthy injury lay-off, captaining a side that also sees Nunes, Stones, Lewis, Doku and Ederson come in. Alvarez leads the line for City, who will at least have their talismanic Norway forward to call upon from the substitutes after his return from a foot issue.

31 January 2024 19:11
1706727560

Manchester City vs Burnley

SUBSTITUTES: Jack Cork, Connor Roberts, Anass Zaroury, Aaron Ramsey, David Datro Fofana, Josh Cullen, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Han-Noah Massengo, Arijanet Muric.

31 January 2024 18:59
1706727550

Manchester City vs Burnley

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Vitinho, Dara O’Shea, Hjalmar Ekdal, Ameen Al Dakhil; Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert; Lyle Foster, Zeki Amdouni.

31 January 2024 18:59
1706727538

Manchester City vs Burnley

SUBSTITUTES: Erling Haaland, Sergio Gomez, Kyle Walker, Stefan Ortega, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias.

31 January 2024 18:58
1706727529

Manchester City vs Burnley

MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Matheus Nunes; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Julian Alvarez.

31 January 2024 18:58
1706726587

Manchester City vs Burnley

Returning to his old stomping ground in the blue side of Manchester, Vincent Kompany will be desperately hoping for an unlikely result against his old employers. The Belgian’s Burnley are winless in four games across all competitions and were held to a frustrating draw with fellow strugglers Luton Town in their last Premier League outing. The Clarets are some seven points adrift of safety already, with Championship football appearing increasingly likely to be played at Turf Moor next season.

31 January 2024 18:43
1706726563

Manchester City vs Burnley

Pep Guardiola’s side trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by five points heading into this Matchday 22 clash, albeit having played a game fewer. City were 3-2 victors over Newcastle United in their last league outing, saved by some late brilliance from the fit-again Kevin De Bruyne and Oscar Bobb. The reigning English champions were also 1-0 winners against Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday, when Nathan Ake provided a last-gasp deciding goal in north London.

31 January 2024 18:42
1706725808

Manchester City vs Burnley

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

31 January 2024 18:30
1706722035

Manchester City vs Burnley

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium.

31 January 2024 17:27

