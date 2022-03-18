Man City draw Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals following the draw conducted by Uefa in Nyon, with Pep Guardiola facing old rival Diego Simeone for a place in the semi-finals.

The winner of the tie will play either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the last four, with Liverpool facing Benfica and Villarreal meeting Bayern Munich in the other side of the draw.

Manchester City will take on Spanish champions Atletico either side of a top-of-the-table clash with Premier League title rivals Liverpool on 10 April. The dates of the quarter-final ties are yet to be determined.

Man City cruised past Sporting in their last-16 clash as a 5-0 demolition job by Pep Guardiola’s men in Portugal enabled them to draw 0-0 at the Etihad with minimal fuss in the second leg and book a spot in the last eight.

But Atletico have posted Guardiola problems before, with the Spanish side knocking out his favoured Bayern Munich side in the 2016 semi-finals.

Full Champions League quarter-final draw:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

Full Champions League semi-final draw:

Manchester City / Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea / Real Madrid

Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern Munich