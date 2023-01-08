Man City vs Chelsea LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more as clubs clash in third round
The Premier League sides meet for the second time in four days
Manchester City and Chelsea go head-to-head for the second time in four days as they clash in the FA Cup this afternoon. The teams also met in the Premier League last Thursday when City edged to a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge thanks to Riyad Mahrez’s second half tap-in.
Today’s fixture is being played at the Etihad Stadium with both managers expected to make changes to the starting line-ups. Pep Guardiola is expected to start World Cup winner Julian Alvarez while the likes of Cole Palmer and Stefan Ortega should feature. Meanwhile, Graham Potter’s men have a midweek match versus Fulham on the schedule so Chelsea may choose to rest key players as they attempt to regain some form in the Premier League.
The Blues have reached the final of the FA Cup in each of the last three seasons but have, improbably, failed to win any of those games. They lost out to Liverpool in a penalty shootout last season after previous defeats to Leicester in 2021 and Arsenal in 2020. City’s most recent triumph in this competition came in 2019 and they’ll want to go on another decent cup run this time around.
Follow all the action as Manchester City host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round:
Super Stones
Against Chelsea last Thursday night, John Stones had the most touches of any player (102), completed 98% of his passes (85/87), won all of his aerial duels (4/4), and made the most clearances of any Manchester City player (4).
Will he start in this FA Cup clash today?
Potter on Chelsea’s injury crisis
Graham Potter hasn’t had the easiest time of things since taking over as boss of Chelsea and one of the main problems he’s faced in the growing injury list of first team players.
Reece James and Ben Chilwell are long-term absentees, whilst Mason Mount missed the Manchester City game last Thursday before Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling had to be subbed off early.
"I’ve never experienced anything like it," said Potter, whose side have lost five of their past eight matches in all competitions.
"There are some challenges we face, there are some margins in the Premier League that are difficult, but we’ve had a massive transition and problems in terms of injuries which don’t make it easy to be stable."
Pep Guardiola on Kalvin Phillips’ fitness
"I had the feeling last week that he’s back," said Pep Guardiola when asked whether Kalvin Phillips is back up to match fitness.
"It will maybe be a good lesson for him for the future. I have the feeling that a football player has to be, for 12 months, perfect. Even in holidays you have to be perfect.
"You can enjoy, you can do whatever you want, but you have to be ready because this level is so demanding. You have to play every three days, you have to be fit, and when you’re not fit, nothing.
"In the last week, or days, he improved his level. In the Carabao Cup (quarter-final against Southampton on Wednesday) he is going to play and Sunday we will see."
Man City vs Chelsea prediction
Man City to make it two wins from two against the Blues and leave more questions for the new Stamford Bridge boss to answer.
Man City 2-1 Chelsea.
Man City vs Chelsea predicted line-ups
Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Ake, Gomez, Rodri, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden
Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Zakaria, Jorginho, Ziyech, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Aubameyang
What is the team news?
Ruben Dias is the only major absentee for the hosts, though Aymeric Laporte might also miss out. Pep Guardiola is likely to rotate from his last league lineup so the likes of Rico Lewis, Cole Palmer and Stefan Ortega should start, as well as World Cup winner Julian Alvarez.
For Chelsea, long-term absentees Armando Broja, N’Golo Kante and Reece James are still out, while both Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic went off injured in midweek. Wesley Fofana is another doubt but Carney Chukwuemeka could come into the team. New signing Benoit Badiashile could make his debut at some stage.
How to watch Man City vs Chelsea
Man City host Chelsea in the FA Cup on Sunday 8 January, with kick-off set for 4:30pm GMT.
This match is scheduled for broadcast on BBC One. It can be broadcast via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport desktop website.
Man City vs Chelsea
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s all Premier League clash in the FA Cup as Manchester City take on Chelsea in the third round.
It’s the second meeting in four days between the two teams after City ran out 1-0 winners in a Premier League clash last Thursday at Stamford Bridge. Riyad Mahrez came off the bench to give City the win that night but it is still to be determined whether he will start for Pep Guardiola’s side this afternoon.
Both managers are expected to make changes to their line-ups with Graham Potter also dealing with an injury crisis at Chelsea that has Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount on the sidelines.
The Blues have reached the final of the FA Cup in each of the last three seasons but lost in each one of those matches at Wembley, they’ll be hoping for another successful cup run but Manchester City have never been knocked out in the third round under Guardiola and will a difficult side to beat at home.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates from around the FA Cup third round so stick with us throughout the afternoon.
