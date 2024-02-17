Man City v Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues travel to Manchester but can they end City’s winning run?
Manchester City host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening hoping to continue their winning streak and keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool.
Heading into this weekend’s fixtures, Pep Guardiola’s team are two points behind the Reds but have a game in hand that could see them leapfrog Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Premier League champions are in ominous form having won their last 11 matches across all competitions and have the added boost of a fully fit and firing Erling Haaland.
Despite trailing Liverpool in the league City are the favourites to regain their title, thanks in part to the return of Kevin De Bruyne, and a strong showing against Chelsea will cement their standing as potential champions.
Chelsea, in contrast, head to the Etihad Stadium 18 points behind their opponents, and with a tinge of pressure remaining on manager Mauricio Pochettino. A stoppage-time win over Crystal Palace tempered the disquiet around Chelsea and Pochettino will hope to turn around his team’s fortunes with a headline grabbing victory over City.
Manchester City vs Chelsea – LIVE
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken some of the blame for Palmer’s exit from City, saying it was his responsibility.
“For young players, we always want them to stay but this is normal. After two or three seasons he wanted more minutes than he had the last season. I understand completely.
“If Palmer had the minutes I gave to Phil (Foden) from the beginning, Cole Palmer would be here – but I didn’t give them to him. That is my responsibility.
“Why? Because of Bernardo (Silva), Riyad (Mahrez), Phil. In that moment, I chose the other ones.
“After one season it is nice, and the second season, but the third season it is, ‘Oh guys, I want to play, I don’t want to sit on the bench. It’s normal.”
Guardiola admits ‘responsibility’ for Palmer leaving Man City
The academy product departed for Saturday’s opponents Chelsea in the summer
Manchester City vs Chelsea – LIVE
Who is the only player to score in the Premier League, the League Cup, the Community Shield and the European Super Cup in the same season? The answer comes in the form of a man who has scored in two finals for Manchester City and cost them two points.
Cole Palmer’s Manchester City career was a statistical curiosity in itself: seven goals in six competitions – including a Football League trophy strike for the Under-21s – but none of them in the Premier League. His Chelsea career has been a revelation.
Having spent last season in the shadows at City – only 130 minutes of Premier League action before the title was won and none in the Champions League’s knockout stages – he has traded life as a substitute for a record-breaking team for the status of a star of a side of record-breaking cost. The £1bn project has a lone unqualified success. Once again, Palmer stands alone.
How ‘Cold’ Palmer became the one player Man City regret letting go
The 21-year-old was on the fringes of Manchester City’s first team, but he has seized his chance at regular first-team football to become a rare success among Chelsea’s many lavish signings
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Saturday evening’s game between Manchester City and Chelsea.
The champions host Chelsea after a convincing Champions League win in midweek, while the Blues come off the back of good wins away at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.
