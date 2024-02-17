✕ Close Pochettino on his relationship with Pep Guardiola

Manchester City host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening hoping to continue their winning streak and keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool.

Heading into this weekend’s fixtures, Pep Guardiola’s team are two points behind the Reds but have a game in hand that could see them leapfrog Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Premier League champions are in ominous form having won their last 11 matches across all competitions and have the added boost of a fully fit and firing Erling Haaland.

Despite trailing Liverpool in the league City are the favourites to regain their title, thanks in part to the return of Kevin De Bruyne, and a strong showing against Chelsea will cement their standing as potential champions.

Chelsea, in contrast, head to the Etihad Stadium 18 points behind their opponents, and with a tinge of pressure remaining on manager Mauricio Pochettino. A stoppage-time win over Crystal Palace tempered the disquiet around Chelsea and Pochettino will hope to turn around his team’s fortunes with a headline grabbing victory over City.

