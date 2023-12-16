Manchester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Palace secure shock late draw
Manchester City ended a run of four Premier League matches without a win when they beat Luton last time out and Pep Guardiola will want his team to continue that upwards trajectory.
The champions are currently fourth in the table and trail Liverpool by four points – though they can close that to one with a win this afternoon. City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad and despite an injury to Erling Haaland will be confident of securing a victory.
The Eagles have slipped to 15th having won none of their previous five games. Just one draw and four defeats has turned the pressure up on Roy Hodgson who could send down a statement by beating City on their own turf today.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Olise's stoppage-time penalty snatches a late point for Palace as they come from behind to draw 2-2 with City. The first half was dominated by City, and Grealish gave them a deserved lead with a low finish into the bottom corner which was ruled just onside by VAR. After the break, Alvarez had a goal ruled out due to Rodri ducking under his free-kick from an offside position, but Lewis did double their lead moments later with a lovely volley. In the 76th minute, Mateta pulled one back for Palace with their first shot on target as he tapped Schlupp's cross into an empty net, and he won the penalty in the final minute when Foden kicked his shin. Olise coolly slotted it in to deny City the win. Guardiola's side miss the chance to move second as they register their third consecutive home draw, and they stay fourth, three points off Liverpool. Next up for them is Urawa Reds in the Club World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. It's a huge point for Palace given their recent run of form. They stay in 15th as they turn their attention to Brighton at home on Thursday. That's all for today, goodbye!
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
FULL-TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 2-2 CRYSTAL PALACE.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Eze goes down cheaply near the corner flag under pressure from Gvardiol to win a late free-kick. It's whipped in by Olise, but he can't pick out a team-mate in the crowd in the middle.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Substitution Rico Henry Mark Lewis John Stones
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Penalty Goal Michael Akpovie Olise
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
PENALTY TO PALACE! Franca's cross caused City all sorts of problems, and Richards can only knock it onto Mateta. He sees Foden coming and knocks the ball away before getting a kick to the shin. He goes down and the referee points to the spot. City are furious, but Palace have the chance to snatch a late point here!
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Palace's final change of the game sees Eze making his return from an ankle injury in place of Clyne for the four minutes of stoppage time.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
It's a poor pass out from Ederson and Olise cuts it out, pushing Gvardiol aside so that he can swing in a cross. He gets too much on it in his haste though and curls it straight out of play.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Palace look tired and there's not a lot of movement in front of City, who are passing it between their defenders. Olise has a half-hearted attempt at a press, but the hosts easily pass their way around him.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
GOOD SAVE! Foden comes up with another bit of brilliant play that opens up the space ahead of him. He works it out to the right though, with Silva cutting inside before curling a shot on goal that Henderson stretches to tip away.
