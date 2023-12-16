(AP)

Manchester City ended a run of four Premier League matches without a win when they beat Luton last time out and Pep Guardiola will want his team to continue that upwards trajectory.

The champions are currently fourth in the table and trail Liverpool by four points – though they can close that to one with a win this afternoon. City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad and despite an injury to Erling Haaland will be confident of securing a victory.

The Eagles have slipped to 15th having won none of their previous five games. Just one draw and four defeats has turned the pressure up on Roy Hodgson who could send down a statement by beating City on their own turf today.

