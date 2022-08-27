Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace TV channel, kick-off time and everything you need to know before Premier League fixture today
Manchester City will look to create momentum from the second-half display in their 3-3 draw with Newcastle last weekend as they welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad.
It was ultimately two points dropped for Pep Guardiola’s normally flawless side but given that they battled back from 3-1 down, while presumptive title rivals Liverpool have has such a dismal start to the Premier League season, the result can be seen as a real positive.
City had another 3-3 draw a few days later - in a midweek friendly with Barcelona at the Camp Nou - in a game that gave crucial minutes to some players who had struggled for game-time so far but also left them with a couple of additional, unwanted injuries.
However, Crystal Palace, who have enjoyed a promising start to the campaign themselves with four points from their opening three league games, will sense an opportunity to take a scalp as the burgeoning reputation of boss Patrick Vieira continues to grow.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.
When is Manchester City vs Southampton?
The match will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 27 August at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
How can I watch it?
The match will not be shown on British television due to the 3pm blackout rules. You can follow all the action on The Independent with our live blog.
What is the team news?
Kalvin Phillips and Luke Mbete both sustained injuries in the midweek friendly with Barca, giving Pep Guardiola an additional headache to add to the fact that Aymeric Laporte remains sidelined after undergoing summer knee surgery, while Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake are both doubtful.
For Crystal Palace, James McArthur is doubtful with a groin problem, while James Tomkins (calf), Jack Butland (broken wrist) and Nathan Ferguson (foot) all remain sidelined. Having made a slew of changes for the midweek Carabao Cup clash, Patrick Vieira is likely to revert to a line-up that more resembles the one that beat Aston Villa last weekend.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Haaland, Mahrez
Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha
Odds
Man City: 2/11
Draw: 13/2
Crystal Palace: 14/1
Prediction
Man City will be eager to avoid a second slip-up in as many weeks and although Palace are a dangerous side, capable of springing a shock, the hosts should have too much in the tank. Man City 3-1 Crystal Palace
