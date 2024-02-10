Manchester City vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Everton stick with the same starting line-up as the one that snatched a late 2-2 draw against Tottenham this time last week. Calvert-Lewin is without a goal in 17 matches but retains his place up top, while former City midfielder Harrison will play just off him in attacking midfield. There is a change elsewhere in the matchday squad as Onana is back among the substitutes after missing two games with a knee complaint.
Guardiola has a fully-fit squad to choose from and has made four changes to the Man City side that defeated Brentford five days ago. De Bruyne and Bernardo drop down to the bench, where they are joined by Grealish once again, while Nunes and Doku come into the XI. Stones and Akanji get the nod over benched pair Walker and Gvardiol in defence.
Everton subs: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Amadou Onana, Joao Virginia, Beto, Seamus Coleman, Youssef Chermiti, Mackenzie Hunt, Lewis Dobbin.
EVERTON XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Idrissa Gueye, James Garner; Ashley Young, Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Man City subs: Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Stefan Ortega, Bernardo Silva, Josko Gvardiol, Oscar Bobb, Jacob Wright, Rico Lewis.
MANCHESTER CITY XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Matheus Nunes, Rodri; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.
Everton are scrapping at the opposite end of the table as they sit down in 18th place, one point adrift of Luton Town in 17th having played a game more. The Toffees, not helped by a 10-point deduction they still hope to have at least partially overturned, have drawn three successive league games and are winless in six in the competition - a run that includes a 3-1 home loss to today's opponents in December.
City enter this contest on a nine-game winning run in all competitions and have gone 12 without defeat since a 1-0 reverse at Aston Villa in early December. Pep Guardiola's men recovered from a goal down to beat Brentford 3-1 on Monday and are now two points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand in what is shaping up to be a thrilling title race.
Hello and welcome to our live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium.
