Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City play Everton with the Premier League champions looking to keep up the pressure on leaders Arsenal in the title race.

A 3-1 win at Leeds midweek ensures Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form, while Frank Lampard’s side badly need a performance at least here after slipping to defeat against Wolves thanks to a stoppage-time strike fro Rayan Ait-Nouri.

“I think he is still not at his best because of the injury, to move his huge body is not easy for him but as much as he can play, minutes will be better,” Guardiola said after Erling Haaland’s double helped bring him to 20 Premier League goals in just 14 games.

“I had the feeling he is not at his best. It is a matter of time. [He is] always an incredible threat for the opponent. The numbers are unbelievable but I have the feeling he is not just coming here for the numbers, he wants to win it. Still there are 70 points to play for.”

Here is everything you need to know about the Premier League match:

When is Manchester City vs Everton?

The match kicks off tonight, Saturday 31 December, at 15:00pm GMT.

Can I watch on TV?

Man City vs Everton will not be shown live on UK TV due to the Saturday afternoon restrictions.

Team news

Manchester City will likely still be without World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, while Ruben Dias is a doubt with a thigh problem.

There could be some rotation with Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo rested against Leeds, meaning starting roles here.

Yerry Mina is a major doubt after coming off injured against Wolves, as is Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he works back from a thigh problem, while Andros Townsend and James Garner are long-term absentees.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; Gordon, Maupay, Gray

Odds

Manchester City: 1/8

Draw: 15/2

Everton: 18/1

Prediction

City should have too much here with Everton struggling still and the freshness from Pep Guardiola’s deep squad. Erling Haaland will be keen to add to his 20 goals so far too. Manchester City 3-0 Everton