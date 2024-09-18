Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Man City start their Champions League campaign with a home fixture against Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The competition has undergone some changes this season with a new league table replacing the group stages. A draw has been made to determine which teams play each other with Pep Guardiola’s side taking on Inter in the first of eight fixtures that also feature Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

City defeated Inter Milan in the 2023 Champions League final and will be hoping to do so again this evening to kick off their campaign with a win. However, Inter are unbeaten in Serie A this year having won two and drawn two of their four games.

They are in good form and have the skills and history to take the game to Man City and possibile cause an upset against the Premier League champions.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Man City vs Inter Milan?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 18 September at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Is Man City vs Inter Milan on TV?

Manchester City vs Inter Milan will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the match via the Discovery+ app and website.

What is the team news?

Pep Guardiola hopes Savinho doesn’t have a muscle injury having been brought off early against Brentford at the weekend. Phil Foden has missed three matches due to illness but has resumed training yet will probably not be available for the game. Rodri returned in the second half against the Bees and may have a bigger role this evening while Erling Haaland is expected to start once more. Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake are injured.

For Inter Milan, Davide Frattesi and Stefan de Vrij both returned from injury against Monza on Sunday and are back in contention. Nicolo Barella was on the bench so could get the nod to face City, but Tajon Buchanan remains out.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Stones, Lewis; Kovocic, Gundogan; Savinho, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Augusto; Darmian, Frattesi, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Odds

Man City to win 4/9

Draw 13/5

Inter Milan to win 9/2

Prediction

Manchester City are in flying form with Erling Haaland in particular looking as hungry and dangerous as ever. City will want to start the European campaign strongly and buoyed on by their home crowd they will have enough quality to break down a decent Inter Milan side and claim the win.

Man City 2-0 Inter Milan.

