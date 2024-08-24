Manchester City vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates
Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Ipswich Town today in the Premier League. Reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
City are hoping to build on their impressive 2-0 victory over Chelsea last time out after goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic get the champions off to a winning start to this campaign. Pep Guardiola has re-signed Ilkay Gundogan in the hopes that his former captain can bring an added layer of stability and experience to City’s midfield but it remains to be seen if the German will feature this afternoon.
For Ipswich, their return to the top-flight ended in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool after a solid opening 45 minutes at Portman Road. It’s another incredibly tough fixture for the newly promoted side but they will be hoping to spring a surprise of the champions.
Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium below:
City will be confident of scoring a few more after the break, although Ipswich did manage to grow into the game towards the end of the half and had a penalty shout of their own, when Davis was brought down by Savinho, but nothing was given.
HALF-TIME: MAN CITY 3-1 IPSWICH
Ipswich took a shock lead after just seven minutes here at the Etihad, after a quick counter allowed Szmodics through on goal and he beat Ederson, who should’ve done better. However, their lead lasted just five minutes, after Savinho was brought down by Davis in the box and Haaland coolly converted the resulting penalty following a VAR check. A huge error in goal by Muric then handed De Bruyne a golden opportunity to make it 2-1 just two minutes later, which he gladly took. Before Haaland got his second on 16 minutes after racing in behind the Ipswich defence, rounding Muric and sending the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-1. City could’ve scored a few more, but the woodwork denied both Lewis and De Bruyne to Ipswich’s delight.
City fancy getting another goal before the break, they are camped inside the Ipswich half of the pitch at the moment, who surely want the half-time whistle to blow sooner rather than later.
CHANCE! City almost make it four just before the break, with Doku getting to the byline down the left wing and he pulls the ball back to De Bruyne in the six yard box. However, he fires it over the crossbar! He should've done better from there.
We're a minute into an additional five added on at the end of the first half, after the lengthy VAR check prior to the City penalty.
This is a positive end to the half for Ipswich, they are seeing a bit more of the ball in the City half. However, they can't seem to keep it for long enough to cause Ederson any problems.
PENALTY SHOUT! Ipswich this time are appealing for a penalty! They manage to work the ball into the City final third, with Davis skipping inside from the left and racing into the box. The left-back then goes down under pressure from Lewis and Savinho, with the latter barging into the back of him. However, the referee isn't interested and nothing is given.
There's not long left to play until the break now, will we see any more goals before the half-time whistle?
Into the wall! De Bruyne steps up to take a free-kick on the edge of the box, but he doesn't get enough on it and the Ipswich wall do its job well.
