This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Doku is looking to cause problems on the left-hand side as he stands up Townsend. De Bruyne has made a run ahead of him and Doku slots the ball into his path, but the Belgian midfielder goes down under the challenge of Berry, but the referee has waved away his protests. He's having none of it!
Alvarez is standing over the corner and City have surrounded Kaminski in the six-yard box, throwing plenty of bodies forward for this one. The Argentine attacker takes and he floats it to the edge of the area where De Bruyne is there to meet it, but he volleys it high and wide into the stands behind the goal.
As it stands, Man City have climbed to the top of the Premier League table above Arsenal and Liverpool, with the latter two sides to play tomorrow. Guardiola and his team will be hoping to apply the pressure by securing the three points today. City come forward once again as Kovacic pokes the ball to Gvardiol on the edge, but his shot is parried behind for a corner by Kaminski.
It's been an intense opening few minutes from Man City, and despite Guardiola's side enjoying a stroke of luck with the own goal, Luton need to tighten up at the back to get a result in today's game. Haaland was afforded too much space when he broke through initially, and Edwards will be disappointed with the lack of concentration from his defence.
Own goal Daiki Hashioka
Clark gets the game under way for Luton Town at the Etihad Stadium!
The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.
Meanwhile, Edwards has made two alterations from Luton's 2-1 win over Bournemouth last time out. In defence, Teden Mengi misses out of the squad, and Onyedinma comes into the starting XI. Berry is also named in the side, with Issa Kabore dropping out.
Guardiola has made five changes from City's 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace in their previous Premier League fixture. In goal, Ortega drops to the bench while Ederson comes back into the side. John Stones and Rodri also drop out, with Kovacic and Akanji coming into the starting XI. Further forward, Doku and Nunes are named in the team, with Grealish and Foden among the substitutes.
LUTON TOWN SUBS: James Shea, Cauley Woodrow, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Tim Krul, Joe Johnson, Taylan Harris, Christian Chigozie, Zack Nelson, Axel Piesold.
