Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Wembley Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Manchester United in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Goal! Manchester City 0, Manchester United 1. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Attempt blocked. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Foul by Erling Haaland (Manchester City).
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
