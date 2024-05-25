Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1716647523

Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Wembley Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 May 2024 14:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Manchester United in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1716647431

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Goal! Manchester City 0, Manchester United 1. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

25 May 2024 15:30
1716647304

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).

25 May 2024 15:28
1716647014

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

25 May 2024 15:23
1716646929

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25 May 2024 15:22
1716646897

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Attempt blocked. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

25 May 2024 15:21
1716646526

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25 May 2024 15:15
1716646466

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Foul by Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

25 May 2024 15:14
1716646238

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

25 May 2024 15:10
1716646178

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

25 May 2024 15:09
1716645804

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25 May 2024 15:03

