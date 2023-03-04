✕ Close "We will fight until the end" Pep on title race with Arsenal

Manchester City hope to cut the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just two points when they host Newcastle United this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men trail by five points after a run of three consecutive victories for the Gunners has left them in charge of the title race. During that run, City dropped two points in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest but responded with a 4-1 hammering of Bournemouth. A further victory over Bristol City in the FA Cup has rebuilt confidence in the team and with Phil Foden firing once again the champions will be tough to deal today.

Newcastle may also be there for the taking. After an impressive start to the season Eddie Howe’s men are stumbling. They have won just one league game in seven and have fallen out of the top four. To add insult to injury Newcastle where also beaten by Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final and now must bounce back at the Etihad. Nick Pope will return after being suspended for that match and should provide some stability for the backline. Can Newcastle shock Guardiola’s men?

Follow all the action as Man City host Newcastle in the early Premier League kick off: