Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Man City look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal when they take on top four challengers Newcastle
Manchester City hope to cut the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just two points when they host Newcastle United this afternoon.
Pep Guardiola’s men trail by five points after a run of three consecutive victories for the Gunners has left them in charge of the title race. During that run, City dropped two points in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest but responded with a 4-1 hammering of Bournemouth. A further victory over Bristol City in the FA Cup has rebuilt confidence in the team and with Phil Foden firing once again the champions will be tough to deal today.
Newcastle may also be there for the taking. After an impressive start to the season Eddie Howe’s men are stumbling. They have won just one league game in seven and have fallen out of the top four. To add insult to injury Newcastle where also beaten by Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final and now must bounce back at the Etihad. Nick Pope will return after being suspended for that match and should provide some stability for the backline. Can Newcastle shock Guardiola’s men?
Follow all the action as Man City host Newcastle in the early Premier League kick off:
The last meeting
Manchester City and Newcastle have already had a barnstorming encounter this season when they faced each other in the reverse fixture at St. James’ Park.
Ilkay Gundogan put the visitors in front five minutes into the match before Newcastle responded three times to take a comfortable lead thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.
Erling Haaland netted just after the hour mark before Bernardo Silva equalised and the game ended 3-3.
Will there be more fireworks today?
Man City are treated harshly by referees, believes Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola feels his Manchester City side are being dealt with more harshly by referees than other teams.
Yet the City manager will not complain to the Premier League having been angered by the recent charges imposed on the club by the competition for alleged breaches of financial rules.
Guardiola revealed his frustration about officials as he prepared his side for the visit of Newcastle on Saturday.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag branded Newcastle as an “annoying” side with a tendency for time-wasting in the build-up to the Carabao Cup final last week.
Man City are treated harshly by referees, believes Guardiola
Guardiola revealed his frustration about officials as he prepared his side for the visit of Newcastle.
Man City vs Newcastle prediction
Newcastle have gone off the boil and are missing the spark that almost stunned Manchester City earlier this season.
That’s not to say that Eddie Howe’s side can’t frustrate Pep Guardiola’s team off the ball, but City should be able to find a way through following a confidence-boosting two wins this week.
Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle.
Man City vs Newcastle predicted line-ups
Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Haaland
Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin
What is the early team news?
Manchester City are still set to be without John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, but Erling Haaland and Rodri should return after being rested in midweek. Phil Foden will hope to have done enough to keep his place after three goals in two games.
Nick Pope will return for Newcastle after missing the Carabao Cup final due to suspension. Eddie Howe looks to have a fully fit squad elsewhere.
How to watch Man City vs Newcastle
The fixture will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 4th March.
It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
Man City vs Newcastle
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s early Premier League kick off which sees Newcastle travel to Manchester City.
A month ago this would have been a fascinating encounter with a solid Newcastle team taking on Pep Guardiola’s underperforming champions. However, City are slowly building back to their best form - Phil Foden is back in the goals - and Newcastle are in a bit of a slump.
One win in seven league games - capped off with defeat in the Carabao Cup final - has seen Eddie Howe’s side slip out of the top four. They need to finish the season off well in order to have a chance at Champions League football next year and a win over Man City will put them back on track.
Nick Pope will return in goal which should boost their chances but Guardiola’s team have their sights set on another league title so expect them to come out firing this afternoon.
We’ll have all the build-up and updates from the match so stick with us.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies