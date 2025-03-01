Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Match ends, Manchester City 3, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Attempt missed. Vitor Reis (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Nikola Katic.
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Goal! Manchester City 3, Plymouth Argyle 1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erling Haaland following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Manchester City. Nico González replaces Phil Foden.
