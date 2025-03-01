Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 01 March 2025 15:45 GMT
A general view of Etihad Stadium
A general view of Etihad Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Match ends, Manchester City 3, Plymouth Argyle 1.

1 March 2025 19:39

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Plymouth Argyle 1.

1 March 2025 19:38

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt missed. Vitor Reis (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross following a corner.

1 March 2025 19:37

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Nikola Katic.

1 March 2025 19:37

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

1 March 2025 19:33

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Goal! Manchester City 3, Plymouth Argyle 1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erling Haaland following a fast break.

1 March 2025 19:33

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

1 March 2025 19:33

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Tymoteusz Puchacz (Plymouth Argyle).

1 March 2025 19:31

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 March 2025 19:30

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Substitution, Manchester City. Nico González replaces Phil Foden.

1 March 2025 19:26

