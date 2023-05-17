Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Latest updates and team news from Champions League semi-final
The winner of this tie will face Inter Milan in the final on June 10th
The second Champions League semi-final is delicately poised between Manchester City and Real Madrid after the teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg last week.
An enthralling encounter in Spain saw Pep Guardiola’s side dominate possession throughout the first half before Vinicius Junior sent Madrid ahead before the break. Carlo Ancelotti’s men then looked to press their advantage before Kevin De Bruyne equalised with a fine strike from outside the box.
City will now hope their home crowd can give them a boost as they look to get over the line in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium. Madrid staged a late comeback against City in the semi-finals of last year’s competition and Guardiola will be keen for his side avoid a similar fate this evening.
Although City have home advantage Madrid are European specialists, they have a quality forward line and are brilliant on the counter-attack, for the hosts to win this tie they will need to reach their best levels and maintain those standards for the duration of the clash. Whoever wins will then face Inter Milan in the final on the 10th June after they defeated AC Milan last night.
Follow all the action as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the Champions League:
Pep Guardiola has claimed his legacy at Manchester City is “exceptional” whether or not he wins the Champions League.
The Catalan needs one more victory to secure a fifth Premier League trophy in six seasons and became the first manager to do a domestic treble in 2018-19, as well as setting a top-flight points record of 100 the previous year.
But this is his seventh attempt to win the Champions League with City, who lost the 2021 final and host Real Madrid on Wednesday after drawing 1-1 in the first leg of their semi-final in what Guardiola accepted is one of the most significant games of his reign.
Guardiola believes his side do not need to do anything incredible to beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side but feels he will be remembered more for the quality of football his side have played.
Pep Guardiola says his career will not be defined by whether or not Manchester City can win the Champions League.
Claiming Europe’s top prize has been Guardiola’s aim since he arrived in Manchester and although his team have come close they are yet to lift the trophy.
"I have been here many times," he said. "My legacy is exceptional already. I have told the players to enjoy the moment - we are incredibly lucky to be here.
"It’s in our hands, it depends on us, we don’t have to do something exceptional - just win one game to reach the final.
"I have an incredible feeling about them. Whatever happens - thank you so much to them for bringing me and the City fans here again."
Man City vs Real Madrid prediction
Manchester City couldn’t quite convert their comfort in possession into clearcut chances in the first leg, and Real Madrid will be hopeful of again frustrating their opponents.
But, Erling Haaland and co.’s scoring might may eventually tell.
Manchester City 3-2 Real Madrid (4-3 agg.)
Man City vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid are playing an English team for a sixth Champions League knockout tie in a row.
They beat Chelsea and Man City in last season’s knockout rounds before defeating Liverpool in the final. This year they’ve already knocked Liverpool and Chelsea.
Will the add City to their tally once again?
What is the Man City team news?
Nathan Ake could be back in contention for Manchester City, with the versatile defender nearing a return from his hamstring issue. Rodri is also thought not to be a concern, with his withdrawal against Everton precautionary.
How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid
Manchester City vs Real Madrid is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 17 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the second leg live on BT Sport 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.
Man City vs Real Madrid
The fans are already starting to enjoy themselves outside the Etihad Stadium, more than two hours before kick off.
Real Madrid line-up
Real Madrid have announced their starting line-up even earlier than usual. Here it is:
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
Man City vs Real Madrid
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester City and Real Madrid clash for a place in the final.
The semi-final tie is well placed following a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium last week. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Vinicius Jr’s first half strike to leave the result resting on tonight’s encounter. City are slight favourites as they have home advantage but Madrid have been targeting a 15th European crown for most of the season and will not be swept aside easily.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men fought back from a two-goal deficit in the stoppage time of last season’s semi-final clash with City. Rodrygo came off the bench and scored twice in two minutes to force extra-time before Karim Benzema added a third to send Los Blancos through 6-5 on aggregate.
Pep Guardiola will be well aware of that result and will have drilled his side to death in the hopes of avoiding a similar fate tonight. Can City best the European champions and reach the final?
Kick off is at 8pm and we’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates throughout the night.
