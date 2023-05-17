✕ Close Pep promises not to 'overthink' UCL semi-final vs. Real Madrid

The second Champions League semi-final is delicately poised between Manchester City and Real Madrid after the teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg last week.

An enthralling encounter in Spain saw Pep Guardiola’s side dominate possession throughout the first half before Vinicius Junior sent Madrid ahead before the break. Carlo Ancelotti’s men then looked to press their advantage before Kevin De Bruyne equalised with a fine strike from outside the box.

City will now hope their home crowd can give them a boost as they look to get over the line in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium. Madrid staged a late comeback against City in the semi-finals of last year’s competition and Guardiola will be keen for his side avoid a similar fate this evening.

Although City have home advantage Madrid are European specialists, they have a quality forward line and are brilliant on the counter-attack, for the hosts to win this tie they will need to reach their best levels and maintain those standards for the duration of the clash. Whoever wins will then face Inter Milan in the final on the 10th June after they defeated AC Milan last night.

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the Champions League: