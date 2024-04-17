✕ Close Champions League: Guardiola hoping Man City can see off Real Madrid to make more history

Manchester City host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg this evening with the hopes of reaching the final four.

An electric first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid with the lead exchanging hands multiple times in an open affair. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring after two minutes before a quickfire double from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo sent Real into the lead. City responded through Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol but Federico Valverde had the final say to ensure this last eight tie remains all square ahead of tonight’s game.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions are in top form. They moved to the top of the Premier League at the weekend and will want to maintain their quest to win back-to-back trebles. Foden is expected to return to the starting line-up with John Stones and Kyle Walker also in contention for a place in the XI.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men, meanwhile, will be aware of the hammering they received at the Etihad Stadium last year when City won 4-0. The manager will recall that experience to his players who will want to cause an upset tonight.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: