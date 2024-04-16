Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Man City vs Real Madrid betting tips: Champions League odds and predictions

Man City and Real Madrid are all square heading into their Champions League quarter-final second leg
Last Updated: 16th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Man City vs Real Madrid betting tips: Champions League odds and predictions
Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting tips 

Manchester City and Real Madrid lock horns in a titanic clash for a place in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night (TNT Sports 1, 8pm). 

The sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving the contest firmly in the balance at the Etihad Stadium. 

City held the lead twice, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men battled back to earn parity and give themselves a chance of avenging their defeat to City in last year’s semi-finals. 

The tie is eerily similar to last season’s duel as the two teams played out a draw in the Bernabeu before City destroyed Los Blancos in the second leg, running out 4-0 winners at the Etihad.

Football betting sites appear to have that result on their minds, making City odds-on to win on the night and qualify for the semis. 

Pep Guardiola’s side put five past Luton Town in their Premier League clash to move to the summit of the English top flight at the weekend, taking control of the title race amid slip ups from both Liverpool and Arsenal. 

The pieces are falling into place for a second successive treble for City and they can keep on the right path by eliminating Madrid for the second year in a row in the Champions League, albeit Los Blancos should not be so easily brushed aside as they were in the last campaign.

Having studied the latest Champions League odds, here are our betting tips for this blockbuster clash.

City to edge tight game 

City were on point from the off to put Madrid to the sword with ease last season. Bernardo Silva scored a brace before goals from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez sealed City’s place in the final. 

It was redemption for their collapse in the previous campaign when two Rodrygo goals stunned the Cityzens at the Bernabeu. There's been no shortage of drama when these sides have met recently and we could be in for another treat at the Etihad. 

Although they scored five goals at the weekend, City are not as free-flowing in the final third as they were last season. 

Erling Haaland has been hit and miss since his return from injury, and although Phil Foden has been sensational and Julian Alvarez reliable once more, support outside has been inconsistent from Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku. 

Having said that, City have still managed to score exactly three goals in every Champions League match so far this season.

Madrid have been dealing with a defensive crisis at the back throughout the campaign, losing Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba and Eder Militao to long-term injuries. 

Aurelien Tchouameni has shown his versatility to play in the backline, although he will miss the game due to suspension, further depleting Ancelotti’s options to pair with Antonio Rudiger. 

Madrid may have to outscore City to win this one. Rodrygo has been a thorn in City’s side in the past and could be effective on the break. Jude Bellingham will also be out to showcase his outstanding credentials in England after starring in LaLiga this term. 

Given the players involved and the defensive deficiencies on both sides, we’re expecting a high-scoring affair once again. 

Betting sites have various lines available to pair a result with a goals market and we’re taking a City win with over 3.5 goals at 13/5 with BoyleSports

Man City vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Man City to win and over 3.5 goals – 13/5 BoyleSports

Foden to play starring role 

Foden has been City’s man for the big occasion this season and he delivered at the Bernabeu with a stunner from the edge of the box to level the scores. 

The 24-year-old has the advantage so far against his England team-mate Bellingham, and although the two players are expected to play a key role alongside one another in this summer's Euros, Foden will once again be desperate to outperform his compatriot at club level.  

Since breaking into Guardiola's starting line-up, Foden has regularly caught the eye, but he has taken his game to the next level this term. Just as he was before the first leg, Foden was rested for City’s win over Luton last time out.

