Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Manchester City vs Salford City LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 15:45 GMT
Comments
A general view of Etihad Stadium
A general view of Etihad Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Salford City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Manchester City vs Salford City

Match ends, Manchester City 8, Salford City 0.

11 January 2025 19:37

Manchester City vs Salford City

Second Half ends, Manchester City 8, Salford City 0.

11 January 2025 19:35

Manchester City vs Salford City

Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

11 January 2025 19:35

Manchester City vs Salford City

Fourth official has announced %injmins% minutes of added time.

11 January 2025 19:35

Manchester City vs Salford City

Attempt missed. Conor McAleny (Salford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

11 January 2025 19:32

Manchester City vs Salford City

Substitution, Salford City. Will Wright replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.

11 January 2025 19:32

Manchester City vs Salford City

Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Ederson.

11 January 2025 19:32

Manchester City vs Salford City

Attempt saved. Jon Taylor (Salford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakeeb Adelakun.

11 January 2025 19:31

Manchester City vs Salford City

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.

11 January 2025 19:29

Manchester City vs Salford City

Goal! Manchester City 8, Salford City 0. James McAtee (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

11 January 2025 19:26

