Jack Grealish takes on George Baldock of Sheffield United (The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup today.

City manager Pep Guardiola made six changes but retained Erling Haaland for his side’s FA Cup semi-final against Championship Sheffield United at Wembley. Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, John Stones, Ruben Dias, the injured Nathan Ake and goalkeeper Ederson all dropped out from the team that faced Bayern Munich in midweek but Haaland - scorer of 48 goals this term - remained. Kyle Walker returned against his boyhood club while Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega also came in.

The Blades, who are closing in on a return to the top flight, were without their two City loanees in Tommy Doyle and James McAtee. They made three changes with Wes Foderingham, Oliver Norwood and Daniel Jebbison replacing Adam Davies, Doyle and Oli McBurnie.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below: