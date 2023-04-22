Jump to content

Liveupdated1682180524

Manchester City vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Wembley Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 22 April 2023 17:22
Comments
<p>Jack Grealish takes on George Baldock of Sheffield United</p>

Jack Grealish takes on George Baldock of Sheffield United

(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup today.

City manager Pep Guardiola made six changes but retained Erling Haaland for his side’s FA Cup semi-final against Championship Sheffield United at Wembley. Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, John Stones, Ruben Dias, the injured Nathan Ake and goalkeeper Ederson all dropped out from the team that faced Bayern Munich in midweek but Haaland - scorer of 48 goals this term - remained. Kyle Walker returned against his boyhood club while Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega also came in.

The Blades, who are closing in on a return to the top flight, were without their two City loanees in Tommy Doyle and James McAtee. They made three changes with Wes Foderingham, Oliver Norwood and Daniel Jebbison replacing Adam Davies, Doyle and Oli McBurnie.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

1682180501

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

22 April 2023 17:21
1682180274

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by George Baldock.

22 April 2023 17:17
1682180233

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jack Robinson.

22 April 2023 17:17
1682180226

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

22 April 2023 17:17
1682180199

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22 April 2023 17:16
1682180175

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

22 April 2023 17:16
1682180158

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Attempt missed. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

22 April 2023 17:15
1682180116

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

22 April 2023 17:15
1682180072

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Sergio Gómez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22 April 2023 17:14
1682179985

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by John Fleck.

22 April 2023 17:13

Comments

