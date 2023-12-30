(Getty Images)

Manchester City can get their Premier League campaign back on track when they host Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

A few missed opportunities have slipped by Pep Guradiola’s men and dropped points sees them enter the weekend’s fixtures fourth in the table. They are five points behind leaders Liverpool but have a game in hand after skipping a gameweek to go to Saudi Arabia and win the Club World Cup.

Attempting to stop them today are Sheffield United are in desperate need of points. The Blades are rock bottom and are seven points away from safety. Chris Wilder has been brought back in to manage the team but he’s got a mammoth task on his hands against the Premier League champions today.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below: