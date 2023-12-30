Man City vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Kevin de Bruyne on bench
Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium
Manchester City can get their Premier League campaign back on track when they host Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.
A few missed opportunities have slipped by Pep Guradiola’s men and dropped points sees them enter the weekend’s fixtures fourth in the table. They are five points behind leaders Liverpool but have a game in hand after skipping a gameweek to go to Saudi Arabia and win the Club World Cup.
Attempting to stop them today are Sheffield United are in desperate need of points. The Blades are rock bottom and are seven points away from safety. Chris Wilder has been brought back in to manage the team but he’s got a mammoth task on his hands against the Premier League champions today.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below:
SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Ben Osborn, Benie Troare, Yasser Larouci, Rhian Brewster, Adam Davies, Femi Seriki, Oliver McBurnie, Cameron Archer, Rhys Norrington-Davies.
SHEFFIELD UNITED STARTING XI (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham; George Baldock, Jack Robinson, Auston Trusty; Jayden Bogle, Vinicius Souza, Oliver Norwood, Luke Thomas; Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks; William Osula.
MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Oscar Bobb, Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Micah Hamilton, Matheus Nunes, Rico Lewis, Kevin De Bruyne, Stefan Ortega.
MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Julian Alvarez.
Since Chris Wilder came back to the club, United have managed to sure-up a bit more defensively, but they're still struggling to get points on the board. They've won just one of their five games since he took charge (a 1-0 victory at home over Brentford), drawing one and losing three of the other four - one of those defeats came in midweek as they gave up a lead against Luton Town, scoring two own goals to help the Hatters win 3-2. The Blades currently sit seven points from safety, but history isn't on their side to close that gap as they've never beaten City in the Premier League (D3 L8).
Man City vs Sheffield United line-ups
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Dias, Phillips, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis, Hamilton
Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Norwood, Souza, Slimane, Osula, Brooks
Subs: Davies, Larouci, Norrington-Davies, Seriki, Osborn, Brewster, McBurnie, Archer, Traore
City's return to Premier League action following their Club World Cup success saw them return to winning ways in the league as they came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 on Wednesday. They're currently unbeaten in their last six outings in all competitions (W5 D1), and another win here would move them to just two points behind current leaders Liverpool. They've struggled at home in the Premier League recently, giving up leads in each of their last three games at the Eithad to draw with Liverpool, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, which is something Pep Guardiola will want to avoid happening again today.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium!
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
