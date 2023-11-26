Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Joie Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) header from very close range.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Celin Bizet Ildhusøy tries a through ball, but Martha Thomas is caught offside.
Foul by Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women).
Foul by Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women).
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Grace Clinton.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Zhang Linyan.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First Half begins.
First Half begins.
