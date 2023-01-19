Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur head into Thursday evening’s crunch Premier League clash against Manchester City looking to make a small bit of history.

Spurs did the league double over the blue half of Manchester last season and with victory at the Etihad this time, they would become the first ever team to win three consecutive league games against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.

The Londoners have a strong recent record overall against City, having won four of the last five Premier League contests between the sides, while Antonio Conte has also won three of his five meetings with Guardiola in all competitions.

Man City will still enter the contest as heavy favourites but after being turned over 2-1 by their buoyant city rivals Manchester United at the weekend, they have now gone two home league games without a win. If that run is stretched to three matches then it would be the first time since 2016 they have endured such a streak - still the only time Guardiola has failed to win three or more consecutive home league games in his managerial career.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When is Manchester City vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 19 January.

Is Manchester City vs Tottenham on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports HDR with coverage starting at 7pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What’s the team news?

Pep Guardiola declared that John Stones and Ruben Dias are both in contention to start at centre-back after recovering from injuries, although the length of Dias’ absence means he may be more likely to come off the bench. Kevin De Bruyne also missed training this week but Guardiola confirmed that was merely due to a personal issue and doesn’t affect his availability.

Phil Foden has been struggling for form since the World Cup, so Jack Grealish may be preferred to flank Erling Haaland from the off, with Riyad Mahrez seemingly best placed to start on the other side.

Rodrigo Bentancur hasn’t played since the World Cup due to a groin injury but will be straight back into the Tottenham starting XI if fit, while Dejan Kulusevski made his return against Arsenal and looked bright, so is also in line to start. Harry Kane needs just two goals to bring up 200 in the Premier League and to leapfrog Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time top scorer.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Manchester City: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Tottenham: 15/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Prediction

Spurs look in disarray at the minute and while Man City have been stuttering in recent matches, the magnitude of the game and the necessity of a result should focus their minds. City to win and Haaland to get back on track. Man City 3-1 Spurs.