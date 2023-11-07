Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City continue their Champions League campaign as Young Boys visit the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won three from three so far in European competition and could book their place in the knockout rounds with another win here.

A 6-1 weekend win against Bournemouth was evidence of their scoring prowess even with the precautionary half-time withdrawal of Erling Haaland.

Young Boys were beaten 3-1 in the reverse fixture last month and look to be battling with Red Star Belgarde for third spot in the group and a place in the Europa League.

When is Manchester City vs Young Boys?

Manchester City vs Young Boys is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 7 November at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers will be able to watch online via Discovery+.

Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Gomez remain absent for Manchester City, while Erling Haaland may not be risked with a couple of crucial Premier League encounters on the horizon.

Midfielder Sandro Lauper was dismissed in Young Boys’ weekend victory over Winterthur but will be able to feature in European competition, while forward Meschak Elia should be fit to feature. Kastriot Imeri and Lukasz Lakomy are out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Walker, Lewis, Rodri, Grealish; Doku, Alvarez, Foden

Young Boys XI: Racioppi; Blum, Camara, Benito, Garcia; Males, Lauper, Monteiro, Ugrinic; Itten, Elia

Odds

Manchester City win 1/14

Draw 12/1

Young Boys win 25/1

Full odds and tips here

Prediction

A comfortable home win. Manchester City 5-1 Young Boys.