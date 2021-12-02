Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from Old Trafford as Michael Carrick oversees his final game as interim manager
Follow all the action as Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.
Ralf Rangnick’s work permit was granted on Thursday morning, meaning this will be the last game of Michael Carrick’s tenure as caretaker manager. His brief stint in charge can be considered a success so far, though, with United defeating Villarreal in a crucial Champions League tie before holding leaders Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge. However, the club are still languishing in tenth in the table and need a significant and sustained upturn in results in order to resurrect their hopes of a top-four finish.
Arsenal have their sights firmly set on the top four too and know they can leapfrog West Ham with a victory tonight. The Gunners’ unbeaten run came to a chastening end at Liverpool but they recovered with a comfortable win against Newcastle last weekend and have won four of their last five top-flight games. Ahead of tonight’s match, Carrick praised the progress Arsenal have made under Mikel Arteta. “I think he’s done a very good job at Arsenal and you can see they’re going in a certain direction and been pretty strong with that,” he said. “So credit to him for that and it’ll be interesting to see how they get on for the rest of the season.” Follow all the latest updates below:
Man Utd vs Arsenal: Head-to-head
Manchester United could go seven Premier League games without beating Arsenal for the first time in their history and Arsenal can win consecutive league games at Old Trafford for the first time since February 1979.
The Gunners would set a new club record by keeping a fourth consecutive clean sheet in this fixture if Manchester United fial to score. Arsenal’s last six league away wins versus Manchester United were all by a 1-0 scoreline.
Man Utd vs Arsenal: Arteta on what he expects from Man Utd
Mikel Arteta was asked how he prepared his Arsenal team for tonight’s trip to Old Trafford with all the changes and uncertainty happening at Manchester United and he admitted it was difficult to from a tactical perspective. He said:
Man Utd vs Arsenal: Carrick on taking charge at Old Trafford
Michael Carrick’s short time as caretaker manager of Manchester United comes to an end this evening but not before he’s had the chance to lead the team at Old Trafford against Arsenal.
When asked how it felt to be leading the team in a home fixture Carrick said he was trying to ‘not get carried away’ with it all and was looking forward to taking on the Gunners. He said:
Man Utd vs Arsenal: Ralf Rangnick granted work permit to start as Manchester United interim manager
Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit to begin working as Manchester United’s new interim manager.
The 63-year-old’s appointment as the temporary successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed on Monday subject to visa requirements.
As part of post-Brexit immigration regulations, Rangnick had to apply for and receive a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) before taking over at Old Trafford.
Man Utd vs Arsenal: Recent results
Manchester United have somewhat steadied the ship since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking with one win and one draw under caretaker boss Michael Carrick. That victory came against Villarreal in the Champions League and sent the Red Devils into the last-16. They followed it up with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Premier League leaders Chelsea last time out. United have appointed Ralf Rangnick as their new interim coach but Carrick will be in the dugout against Arsenal this evening and will be hoping to remain undefeated during his run in charge.
Arsenal meanwhile are flying up the league table. They are just one point behind West Ham and can move into the top four with a victory at Old Trafford this evening. Mikel Arteta’s side were unbeaten in 10 matches but suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on 20th November. They bounced-back last time out with a professional 2-0 victory over Newcastle leaving them in good form and on the verge of the top four.
Man Utd vs Arsenal: Early team news
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire returns after serving a one-game suspension but Luke Shaw will continue to be assessed following a head injury that has kept him out of the last two games whilst Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane are still sidelined.
Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac are both absent for Arsenal but Bukayo Saka may be available after he was forced off during the Newcastle game. He will undergo a fitness before the match to see if he has recovered from a muscle injury.
Manchester United host Arsenal as Rangnick watches on
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.
Ralf Rangnick was granted a work permit on Thursday morning but will watch tonight’s match from the stands rather than the dugout, having not yet had the chance to work with his new squad. That means Michael Carrick will take charge of a third and final game as caretaker manager, having done no disservice to his reputation whatsoever with victory against Villarreal and a draw at Chelsea.
Arsenal will provide a difficult test too, though, with Mikel Arteta’s side having won four of their last five top-flight games. The Gunners can move into the top four with a victory, although they may have to make do without Bukayo Saka, who limped off after an hour of Arsenal’s match against Newcastle last weekend.
