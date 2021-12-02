✕ Close Next manager of Man United must have "consistency" says Butt

Follow all the action as Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.

Ralf Rangnick’s work permit was granted on Thursday morning, meaning this will be the last game of Michael Carrick’s tenure as caretaker manager. His brief stint in charge can be considered a success so far, though, with United defeating Villarreal in a crucial Champions League tie before holding leaders Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge. However, the club are still languishing in tenth in the table and need a significant and sustained upturn in results in order to resurrect their hopes of a top-four finish.

Arsenal have their sights firmly set on the top four too and know they can leapfrog West Ham with a victory tonight. The Gunners’ unbeaten run came to a chastening end at Liverpool but they recovered with a comfortable win against Newcastle last weekend and have won four of their last five top-flight games. Ahead of tonight’s match, Carrick praised the progress Arsenal have made under Mikel Arteta. “I think he’s done a very good job at Arsenal and you can see they’re going in a certain direction and been pretty strong with that,” he said. “So credit to him for that and it’ll be interesting to see how they get on for the rest of the season.” Follow all the latest updates below: