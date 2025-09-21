Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Leigh Sports Village Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 21 September 2025 16:47 BST
(The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Match ends, Manchester United Women 0, Arsenal Women 0.

21 September 2025 16:45

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Arsenal Women 0.

21 September 2025 16:45

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Substitution, Manchester United Women. Rachel Williams replaces Anna Sandberg.

21 September 2025 16:44

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jessica Park.

21 September 2025 16:43

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

21 September 2025 16:39

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Foul by Taylor Hinds (Arsenal Women).

21 September 2025 16:38

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

21 September 2025 16:33

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Substitution, Manchester United Women. Gabby George replaces Fridolina Rolfö.

21 September 2025 16:32

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Emily Fox (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

21 September 2025 16:31

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Chloe Kelly (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 September 2025 16:29

