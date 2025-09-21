Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Leigh Sports Village Stadium
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Match ends, Manchester United Women 0, Arsenal Women 0.
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Arsenal Women 0.
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Rachel Williams replaces Anna Sandberg.
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jessica Park.
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Gabby George replaces Fridolina Rolfö.
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Emily Fox (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Chloe Kelly (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
