Manchester United will hope to throw Arsenal’s title charge off course as the two clubs meet in a crucial Premier League fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s side have two fixtures left as they try to squeeze out Manchester City at the top of the table having narrowly missed out to the defending champions last year.

Their hosts play twice more after this game and may need to win all three fixtures to make certain of European qualification.

A draw against Burnley and defeat at Crystal Palace has seen Manchester United slip behind Newcastle and Chelsea as speculation intensifies over Erik ten Hag’s future.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Arsenal?

Manchester United vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 12 May at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the latter channel from 3.30pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes could return for Manchester United, but Lisandro Martinez, who is moving closer to fitness, will miss out. Mason Mount has been added to United’s injury list, though Erik ten Hag hopes the England international will be fit for the FA Cup final, while the Dutchman will still be very short of defenders for the visit of the title contenders.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are close to fully fit, though Mikel Arteta hinted on Friday that there were a few doubts in his squad: Bukayo Saka trained with bandaging on his leg earlier in the week, while Takehiro Tomiyasu missed portions of training. A settled side is likely.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Odds

Manchester United win 13/2

Draw 9/2

Arsenal win 2/5

Prediction

Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal

