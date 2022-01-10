Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE: FA Cup third round team news, line-ups and more tonight
All the action as the Red Devils and the Villains fight it out at Old Trafford for a place in the fourth round
Manchester United and Aston Villa go head-to-head on Monday night in the FA Cup, with a place in the fourth round up for grabs and a meeting at home to Middlesbrough. This is the last of the third-round fixtures to be played as there are no replays in the competition this year, with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and West Ham having already secured their spot with weekend wins.
Ralf Rangnick has been vocal about his intentions to play a senior team in the fixture and try to go the distance, as United look to add some long-overdue silverware to the cabinet. “I’ve always been a big fan, supporter and admirer of the FA Cup,” the United boss said. “I remember back in 1980 or 1981 when I spent my year abroad in Brighton I watched the FA Cup final at Wembley. I’ve always been a big admirer of the atmosphere, that was obviously the old Wembley stadium. For me it’s a very important competition. We will definitely try to play with our best possible team in that game and a strong team.”
Villa currently sit six places and nine points below United in the Premier League table, but beat United at Old Trafford by a goal to nil back in September. Follow all the team news and action below as Man United host Aston Villa:
Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United
Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.
The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.
There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.
Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United
The 34-year-old has been linked with an exit from the club this month
Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Gerrard on Coutinho
It was a surprising announcement when Aston Villa revealed that Philippe Coutinho was joining the club on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season.
Manager Steven Gerrard, a former teammate of Coutinho’s at Liverpool, spoke about the signing and how he hopes Coutinho’s experience will benefit the rest of the Aston Villa squad. Gerrard said:
Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Rangnick on the magic of the FA Cup
Ralf Rangnick was asked in his pre-match press conference what his views on the FA Cup were being from Germany and the Manchester United interim boss had an interesting response.
He spoke about his time as a student in England and going to see the 1980 FA Cup final between West Ham and Arsenal and about how great the atmosphere was back at the old Wembley ground before transitioning to his thoughts to how good it would be to recreate that with Man Utd come May.
Rangnick said:
Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Recent results
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says the clubs recent results haven’t been good enough and he wants the team to turn that around starting tonight. United have put in some lacklustre performances in their last four Premier League games but they’ve managed to win two, draw one and lose one. That loss came last time out when the Red Devils wre comfortably outplayed at Old Trafford a week ago by Wolves who went on to win 1-. Even if United lose tonight, a good team performance is crucial to getting the fans back on board with Ralf Rangnick’s vision.
December was a hit and miss month for Aston Villa as they lost three of their five Premier League games (against Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea) but won the other two (Leicester and Norwich). Manager Steven Gerrard will be disappointed with their start to the new year as well after they squandered a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 away to Brentford just over a week ago. Gerrard has already brought in reinforcements - in the form of Philippe Coutinho - and may want to give Villa an extended cup run.
Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Early team news
Eric Bailly has gone to the African Cup of Nations and Harry Maguire hasn’t yet resumed training for Manchester United so both players are expected to miss tonight’s FA Cup match against Aston Villa.
Also out is Paul Pogba with Rinterim boss Ralf Rangnick confirming that Pogba has another six-eight weeks of rehabilitation before he can play again but Victor Lindelof should be fit enough to make the squad.
For Aston Villa, Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins missed the 2-1 loss to Brentford last time out but are both back in contention for staring places.
Meanwhile Villa are without Bertrand Traoré and Trezeguet who have also gone to the Africa Cup of Nations and Marvelous Nakamba and Leon Bailey who are both injured.
What should Manchester United fans expect from incoming chief executive Richard Arnold?
It can appear as if the more things change at Old Trafford, the more they stay the same. On the surface, that would also appear to be the case with Richard Arnold succeeding Ed Woodward.
Woodward will step down as Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman and most senior official at the beginning of next month after an eight-and-a-half year reign in which success has been measured on balance sheets rather than in the trophy cabinets. Woodward himself would admit that much.
Four managers, no Premier League titles and more than £1bn spent on a mixed bag of signings is not the full extent of his legacy, and does not account for the volatility of taking over upon the departure of a legendary manager in Sir Alex Ferguson, but it is what he will be remembered for and not unfairly so.
Arnold – whose official title will be chief executive, rather than Woodward’s executive vice-chairman – is in many ways the continuity candidate. He has been the frontrunner for the job since his friend and colleague announced his impending departure last April, upon the collapse of the doomed Super League project.
Mark Critchley tells United fans what to expect from him in the job:
What should Man United fans expect from new chief executive Richard Arnold?
A change at the very top of the club, but will it lead to a change in the on-pitch holding pattern?
Ralf Rangnick wants Man United to win FA Cup
Manchester United need all the knowhow and quality they can get as they look to end what is now a five-year wait for a trophy.
Their Premier League title hopes have long since evaporated and Ralf Rangnick’s side welcome Aston Villa on Monday in the final FA Cup fixture of the third round.
“I’ve always been a big fan, supporter and admirer of the FA Cup,” the 63-year-old said. “I remember back in 1980 or 1981 when I spent my year abroad in Brighton I watched the FA Cup final at Wembley
“It was West Ham against Arsenal, it was my farewell present from my team-mates at Southwick. I’ve always been a big admirer of the atmosphere, that was obviously the old Wembley stadium.
“For me it’s a very important competition. We will definitely try to play with our best possible team in that game and a strong team.
“We take the game as seriously as we can and hopefully get one round further ahead but in order to do that we have to be successful against Aston Villa.
“We know it will not be an easy game because especially since they change managers they have been doing well.
“They won four games and lost four games, three of them against the top team. It needs a top performance from us to be successful.”
Full report:
Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United
The 34-year-old has been linked with an exit from the club this month
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies