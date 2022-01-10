When I was a young student at Stuttgart University, I spent the year, as you know, in England, in Brighton, as a guest student at Sussex University. I played at the same time as a player for a small Sunday League team, Southwick, and their farewell gift when I left back for Germany at the end of that year was a ticket for the Cup final at Wembley: West Ham against Arsenal. I think it was 1980 or 1981.

“I very much relish that experience still if I think about the atmosphere there. There were 30,000 West Ham and 30,000 Arsenal supporters, they had prepared individual songs for each individual player. ‘There’s only one Liam Brady,’ I remember, for example. So, they had a special song for each player; each player, when this song was sung by supporters, was just standing in that corner where the supporters were. It was a very special atmosphere and, as I said, it was obviously the old Wembley stadium and, of course, it would be great for us to experience that atmosphere in May, or whenever the Cup final is being played.

“But we’re fully aware that it’s still a way to go, quite a long way to go, and we could have had easier draws than Aston Villa. The good thing is we’re playing at home in front of our 75,000 fans and, of course, everyone in the team, the players, the staff, we want to show that the relapse that we showed against Wolves, both tactically and energetically – we were way too passive, not proactive at all, this is exactly the kind of football that I hate, that I don’t want to see – I expect a completely different face of the team, a completely different performance, as I said, proactive, aggressive, putting them under pressure and playing also proactively with the ball.”