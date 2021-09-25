Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who sit joint-top of the Premier League, are looking to bounce back after defeat midweek in the EFL Cup against West Ham
Manchester United look to bounce back from their midweek defeat by West Ham in the Carabao Cup with the visit of Aston Villa to Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side maintained their promising start to the season last weekend against the Hammers, securing a dramatic late victory at the London Stadium thanks to Jesse Lingard’s goal and David De Gea’s penalty save in stoppage time. Villa, meanwhile, blitzed Everton last weekend with a fine cameo from Leon Bailey, but they came just short midweek against Chelsea in the cup, with the European champions winning out on penalties.
Meanwhile the Norwegian boss inferred that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s comments last season have led to fewer penalties for United: “I don’t know, but there was a certain manager last [season] who was starting to worry about us getting penalties, and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give. Surely I’ve seen a big, big difference since then on.”
Follow live updates from Old Trafford below, including goal updates from Stamford Bridge as the Red Devils’ fellow title contenders Chelsea and Man City battle it out simultaneously:
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking to MUTV ahead of today’s match against Aston Villa.
[On his starting line-up] “They’re fresh, they’ve prepared well. A few were on the bench and came on on Wednesday night but we have prepared really well. Early kick offs are hard when you’ve also played Wednesday night, so that was also part of the reason for what we did on Wednesday night.”
[On the return of Cavani] “Edinson is an exceptional striker, finisher. His movement in the box. Tight games are always decided in the boxes so to have him back is good.”
[On Ronaldo’s record vs Villa] “Let’s hope it continues. He’s so focused on playing every game as well as he can. He’s started so well for us, had an impact both on and off the pitch, so let’s hope that continues.”
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
You have to go back to December 2009 to find Aston Villa’s last victory over Manchester United, which came in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
Villa finished sixth that campaign for the third season in a row - and have not reached those heights since. Dean Smith’s side are in a transition period following the departure of Jack Grealish but the signs have been promising over the past couple of weeks.
An impressive performance at Stamford Bridge ultimately ended in a 3-0 defeat two weeks ago, but Villa’s display was the “catalyst” for the 3-0 win over Everton the following matchday, according to Smith - who wants his side to bring the same positive approach into this afternoon’s fixture.
“It’s a massive club with a massive history, and they’re going to be pushing to challenge the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea,” he said.
“Our job is to go there and go toe-to-toe with them like we did at Chelsea.”
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
I wonder what the odds are of Manchester United getting a penalty this afternoon?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raised the fact that United have yet to be awarded a penalty so far this season, after they had two clear appeals turned down against West Ham last weekend, and appeared to take a swipe at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
“A certain manager last year was starting to worry about us getting penalties and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give,” Solskjaer said.
“I’ve seen a big difference since then on. So leave it to the refs and make the right calls very soon. We just have to hope we get what we deserve. We should have had three penalties in the last two games.”
United received 11 penalties in the Premier League last season, more than any side other than Leicester (12), including two against Aston Villa.
In fact, United have been awarded a penalty in each of their last three matches against today’s opponents.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Team news
Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, returns to the United line-up after he was rested for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat against West Ham.
Ronaldo has scored more Premier League goals against Aston Villa than any other opponent with eight goals in 12 appearances from his first spell at the club.
The forward won 11 of those games against Villa, drawing the other, and will be aiming to score in the third successive Premier League game since returning United this season.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Team news
Manchester United are unchanged from last Sunday’s 2-1 win over West Ham, with Edinson Cavani returning to the bench. Jadon Sancho, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek are also among the United substitutes, while there is no place for Dean Henderson.
Villa make one change from the team that started the 3-0 win over Everton, with Kortney Hause coming in for Axel Tuanzebe - who cannot play against his parent club. Dean Smith keeps his 3-5-2 formation, as Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins continue their partnership up front. Matt Targett and John McGinn have been passed fit but Leon Bailey is out with a thigh injury.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Team news
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Targett; Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn; Watkins, Ings
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Team news
Edinson Cavani receives a big cheer as the United squad make their way off the team bus and head into Old Trafford.
It looks like the Uruguayan is back in the United squad, as expected, but we’ll have confirmation when the official team news drops at 11:30.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Team news
Edinson Cavani is nearing a return and could be available while Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo remain out - but apart from that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have a full squad to choose from.
The United manager is likely to make another 11 changes to his team and revert back to the side that started at West Ham last weekend.
Leon Bailey is a doubt for Aston Villa after he injured his quad while scoring against Everton last weekend. The forward was substituted as a precaution but while he revealed afterwards that it was “nothing serious”, a return date has not been given.
John McGinn is also a doubt after he was brought off in the 40th minute against Everton with a concussion, while Matt Target was also substituted with an abductor injury.
Keinan Davis and Trezeguet remain out for Villa but Emi Buendia could return after missing the Everton match following his return from quarantine.
Axel Tuanzebe is unable to play against his parent club which could force manager Dean Smith to revert to a back four.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Predicted line-ups
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, Ramsey; Traore, Buendia, Watkins; Ings
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Odds
Manchester United: 4/11
Draw: 4/1
Aston Villa: 13/2
