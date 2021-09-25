Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Man United’s game with Aston Villa (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United look to bounce back from their midweek defeat by West Ham in the Carabao Cup with the visit of Aston Villa to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side maintained their promising start to the season last weekend against the Hammers, securing a dramatic late victory at the London Stadium thanks to Jesse Lingard’s goal and David De Gea’s penalty save in stoppage time. Villa, meanwhile, blitzed Everton last weekend with a fine cameo from Leon Bailey, but they came just short midweek against Chelsea in the cup, with the European champions winning out on penalties.

Meanwhile the Norwegian boss inferred that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s comments last season have led to fewer penalties for United: “I don’t know, but there was a certain manager last [season] who was starting to worry about us getting penalties, and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give. Surely I’ve seen a big, big difference since then on.”

