Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow the action from Old Trafford as Manchester United look to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Michael Jones
Tuesday 15 March 2022 18:54
Rangnick: “It's not only about Cristiano, it’s about the whole team”

Manchester United are hoping to book a place in the Champions League quarter-finals as they take on Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford tonight.

The last-16 tie sits perfectly poised at 1-1 after the match in Spain where Anthony Elanga scored a late equaliser to earn United an undeserved draw against Diego Simeone’s men. With Man Utd trailing Arsenal in the Premier League, winning the competition this year may be their best chance of retaining Champions League football next year so they’ll need to step up their game to get past Atletico.

Cristiano Ronaldo will no doubt start after his hat-trick against Tottenham last time out and the Red Devils are boosted with the return of Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay who all trained on Monday.

Diego Simeone will have been frustrated with his side’s inability to make Manchester United pay in their home leg, but his side will be confident they can again trouble Manchester United despite having a number of first team players missing due to injury and suspension.

Follow the live action and updates as Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid:

Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid: Line-ups

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo, De Paul, Koke, Renan Lodi, Herrera, Joao Felix, Griezmann

Michael Jones15 March 2022 18:50
Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Manchester United?

Since Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer questions have been asked about his fitness and whether, at 37-years-old, he can still play multiple games in a week.

Ralf Rangnick was asked about this and he was pretty clear in answering when he said:

I’m not worried that he hasn’t been able to recover. He looks after himself. He knows what to do.

"If he can score another three goals, we will see? It is not easy against this team.

"It is not only about Cristiano, it is about the whole team. We have to know what it takes, the rest is about energy.

"It is very important [to score first]. Atletico don’t mind the opposition having the ball. If possible, we have to make sure we don’t concede at all."

Michael Jones15 March 2022 18:45
Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid

By scoring the equaliser in the first leg against Atletico Madrid, 19-year-old Anthony Elanga became the Manchester United’s youngest ever scorer in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones15 March 2022 18:42
Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid: Recent results

Since the 1-1 draw in the first leg against Atletico Madrid, Manchester United have played three games in the Premier League. They drew the first one 0-0 with Watford before getting hammered 4-1 by Manchester City. Last time out they face Tottenham at home and a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick saw them edged to a 3-2 victory. Which United will turn up tonight is anyone’s guess?

Atletico Madrid have been way more consistent. They’ve also played three league games but in contrast to United have won all three. The first was a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo before they travelled to Real Betis and won 3-1. In their last match they were reigned in by Cadiz but Rodrigo De Paul sent them back in front in the second half before Javi Serrano was sent off two minutes from the end.

Michael Jones15 March 2022 18:39
Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid

Manchester United’s interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, has called on the fans to create a similar atmosphere at Old Trafford to the recent Tottenham game - which United won 3-2 - and promises that the players will do their best to give the supporters things to cheer about. He said:

We want players and supporters to be on top form, like Spurs. They can make it a very special experience for everybody. We have to create those moments."

Michael Jones15 March 2022 18:33
Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid: Injuries and absentees

Manchester United received a boost on Monday when all of Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw trained alongside their teammates, and Ralf Rangnick says he has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Fernandes tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the win over Tottenham, but has since tested negative after missing out. McTominay’s calf injury ruled him out of that game and Rangnick has suggested that the Scottish midfielder will only play if deemed fully fit.

Atletico Madrid meanwhile have trouble. All of Sime Vrsaljko, Daniel Wass, Matheus Cunha, and Thomas Lemar will miss the visit to Old Trafford while Diego Simeone may also be without Jose Gimenez.

The Uruguayan centre-back has travelled but is struggling with a calf issue and Geoffrey Kondogbia is another doubt but Angel Correa and Koke should again be available after playing against Cadiz.

Yannick Carrasco is suspended.

Michael Jones15 March 2022 18:29
Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid. This is the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and both teams are hoping to the reach the quarter-finals with victory tonight.

Anthony Elanga rescued Manchester United in the first leg by scoring late on at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to end the game 1-1 and ensure Atletico didn’t bring a lead to Old Trafford this evening. Diego Simeone’s men were the better side by far in the previous match and will feel aggrieved that they have let United back into the tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo comes into the game on the back of a hat-trick against Tottenham in the Premier League and the Red Devils will need him to keep firing in goals if they want to beat the La Liga champions and reach the next round.

Michael Jones15 March 2022 18:20

