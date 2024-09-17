Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726606504

Manchester United vs Barnsley LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Old Trafford

Luke Baker
Tuesday 17 September 2024 18:00
Comments
Old Trafford, home of Manchester United Football Club
Old Trafford, home of Manchester United Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Barnsley in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726606380

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Match ends, Manchester United 7, Barnsley 0.

17 September 2024 21:53
1726606285

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Second Half ends, Manchester United 7, Barnsley 0.

17 September 2024 21:51
1726606250

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Corey O'Keeffe (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.

17 September 2024 21:50
1726606244

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Hand ball by Corey O'Keeffe (Barnsley).

17 September 2024 21:50
1726606132

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

17 September 2024 21:48
1726606128

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Foul by Amad Diallo (Manchester United).

17 September 2024 21:48
1726606081

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Attempt saved. Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

17 September 2024 21:48
1726606020

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

17 September 2024 21:47
1726605950

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Attempt blocked. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

17 September 2024 21:45
1726605754

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Goal! Manchester United 7, Barnsley 0. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

17 September 2024 21:42

