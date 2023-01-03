Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United will look to extend their winning run under Erik ten Hag to six matches as they host Bournemouth tonight in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the winner at Wolves on Saturday, after the England star was dropped for sleeping in and arriving late to a team meeting.

Rashford continued his fine form and has now netted in United’s three wins since returning from the World Cup.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have lost all three of their matches since the World Cup, with Gary O’Neil still looking for his first points since he was appointed the club’s permanent boss.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Bournemouth?

The match will kick off 8pm GMT on Tuesday 3 January.

Is it on TV?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK. Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel after full-time, while The Indpendent will be providing live updates from the match blog.

What is the team news?

Lisandro Martinez could return for Manchester United following Argentina’s World Cup win, with Luke Shaw moving to left-back. Diogo Dalot is nearing a return from a hamstring injury so Aaron Wan-Bissaka may continue at right-back. Scott McTominay should come back into the squad after illness while Marcus Rashford should start.

Philip Billing is a doubt for Bournemouth after he was removed in the first half against Crystal Palace due to a hip injury. David Brooks and Neto remain out while Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier are yet to return.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford

Bournemouth: Travers; Anthony, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Zemura; Cook, Rothwell, Lerma; Solanke, Moore

Odds

Manchester United: 2/7

Draw: 11/2

Bournemouth: 12/1

Prediction

Manchester United have won their last seven games at Old Trafford, conceding just one goal during that run. Bournemouth have only won once away from home this season, at Nottingham Forest, and have conceded an average of 2.9 goals per game on their travels this campaign. Given United’s form, this should be a simple home win. Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth