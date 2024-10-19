✕ Close Erik ten Hag lashes out at ‘fairytales and lies’ over his Manchester United future

Manchester United face Brentford in the Premier League with Erik ten Hag’s side under pressure as they look to end a five-game winless run.

United have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season but a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa before the international break bought the Dutchman some time.

Ten Hag hit out at “fairytales and lies” and said United have to “climb a mountain” to get back to where they want to be in the but there would be no hiding from reality should Brentford claim a result.

Thomas Frank’s side have lost all three of their away games in the Premier League this season - although they have come against Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham - but the Bees came into the weekend ahead of United in the table.