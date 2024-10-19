Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Manchester United face Brentford in the Premier League with Erik ten Hag’s side under pressure as they look to end a five-game winless run.
United have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season but a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa before the international break bought the Dutchman some time.
Ten Hag hit out at “fairytales and lies” and said United have to “climb a mountain” to get back to where they want to be in the but there would be no hiding from reality should Brentford claim a result.
Thomas Frank’s side have lost all three of their away games in the Premier League this season - although they have come against Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham - but the Bees came into the weekend ahead of United in the table.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments