Independent
US election
Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Old Trafford

Luke Baker
Saturday 19 October 2024 14:30 BST
Erik ten Hag lashes out at ‘fairytales and lies’ over his Manchester United future

Manchester United face Brentford in the Premier League with Erik ten Hag’s side under pressure as they look to end a five-game winless run.

United have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season but a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa before the international break bought the Dutchman some time.

Ten Hag hit out at “fairytales and lies” and said United have to “climb a mountain” to get back to where they want to be in the but there would be no hiding from reality should Brentford claim a result.

Thomas Frank’s side have lost all three of their away games in the Premier League this season - although they have come against Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham - but the Bees came into the weekend ahead of United in the table.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

19 October 2024 14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

19 October 2024 13:00

